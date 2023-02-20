Hammerson Peters books

Hammerson Peters books

Hammerson Peters always loved history, but when he started writing for MysteriesOfCanada.com, his life changed forever. The place where mystery meets history has become his favourite place, inspiring six books and dozens of articles and YouTube videos.

“The ghost stories, some of the Sasquatch stories, and the UFO stories, obviously, those are so compelling to me. I used to be a skeptic. But when you hear so many similar stories from reliable people who seem to have their heads screwed on properly, you have to believe there’s something to it,” Peters said in an interview.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.