Gathered to wish Calgary casino owner and businessman Frank Sisson well as he turns 85... (l. to r.) Bill Foster, brothers Ordean and Conrad Eberg, grandaughter Taylor, Judy Hannaford, Pete and Nancy Maher, Licia Corbella,  Darlene Switzerland Foster, Peter Kearns, Gwyneth Parker. David Parker also present.

On his 85th birthday on January 16th, Frank Sisson wasn’t wearing ‘The Bullet.’ But that doesn’t alter the fact that there is a special satisfaction for Sisson in having once been shot during a robbery, then living this long and handsomely outliving all the people who tried to kill him. So, there’s also significance in hanging on a chain the very bullet that a physician once retrieved from his leg, after gangsters pulled a gun on him as he was making a bank deposit from a charity casino event the night before.

“But I don’t wear it anymore. It just upsets people,” he says.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

