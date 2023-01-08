Supreme Court of Canada

Supreme Court of Canada (source CBC)

 By Derek Fildebrandt

A Saskatchewan father plans to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada to overturn Canada’s Child Support Guidelines, arguing that they run contrary to the principles of the Divorce Act.

Dr. Roland Auer, a professor of pathology and medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, has faced a long court battle since requesting a judicial review of the guidelines in 2013. He has two children from his first spouse, a child from his second spouse, and a biological child and adopted child with his current spouse.

