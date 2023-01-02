Bedard

Before playing a single NHL game, former players and hockey fans alike wonder if Team Canada and Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard will become the game’s greatest player.

Bedard got 4 assists in a 5-1 Canada victory over Sweden on New Year’s Eve at the World Junior Hockey Championships. With that, the 17-year-old 5’10” forward tied Eric Lindros’s total for most points ever by a Canadian at the World Juniors (31). Bedard’s 18 points in the current tournament ties the Canadian record of 18 set by Dale McCourt in 1977 and Brayden Schenn in 2011.

