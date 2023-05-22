Premier Danielle Smith

It’s been 11 years since Danielle Smith led a party into a provincial election and both she and the electorate have changed. Just how much is up to interpretation.

Smith led the Wildrose to Official Opposition status in 2012 against PC leader Alison Redford. After exiting politics in 2015, she became a talk show host to hear and express opinions freely. She emphasized certain issues in her UCP leadership campaign last year, governed under a broader mandate and now makes a different pitch to the electorate to renew power.

(4) comments

Jasper425
Jasper425

Why in the world would WS even bother to interview Mount Royal political science professor Duane Bratt? He is a hard core liberal and a darling of MSM. In 2015 He was asked on Ched radio if he thought Trump stood a chance of winning. He let out a boisterous laugh as his answer. Of course we know Trump won. Bratt's deep liberal views color his judgement to see things as they really are. His views mean little or nothing at all. Complete disconnect from the everyday Albertan.

Raz
Raz

Public health guarantee is also guaranteed mass survailance on YOU by the WHO. Watch out!

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

I have had numerous personal correspondence with Danielle Smith so I feel confident in saying she is a team player. She does hold strong views, like being very fiscally conservative and not spending public monies on corporate welfare etc. But she knows most Albertan's want monies spent like in the arena deal. She knows leadership is about compromise and listening. Even on her radio show she was always looking for a way to find some common ground from which to have a reasonable discussion. You can bet she still holds strong personal views, but she also knows that you can't demand that people follow where they don't want to go. Where she will never compromise is with individual liberty and autonomy. Under Danielle we will never have forced shut downs or vaxx passes. She is also very proud of Alberta and Alberta business/industries. She will stand up to Trudeau and make sure Alberta gets taken seriously instead of being the door mat of Canada.

What I love about her leadership is it is obvious everyone is part of the team. I have seen Brian Jean, Rajan, Mike Ellis, Rebecca Shultz, and numerous other UCP members making announcements as well as Danielle. It is obvious it is a team unlike Kenney who was a 1 man S**t show. I actually feel for the first time ever that if I have something I need to say I can tell my MLA and it will get passed on and/or addressed as my representative. Kenney and Notley only consult(ed) lobbyists. More importantly I love the depth of talent Danielle has attracted to the party. AND she listens to people! Her changes to EMS all came from front line and it has made tremendous improvements. I look forward to a 4 year term with her at the helm.

G K
G K

I really like Smith and have had a couple of chances to chat with her (including an extensive email interchange after her radio show was over-I didn't expect that). Even if a less dynamic leader was in place I'm pretty much in the "anyone but that lying leatherface" camp.

