It’s Super Bowl weekend, when the biggest and best vie for the Vince Lombardi trophy. It gave us thought to feature homes that fall into the ‘super real estate class,’ based on price (US dollars).
Here are the top five, according to Luxe Digital:
#1 Buckingham Palace. Estimated value: $49 billion
Buckingham Palace isn’t likely to be put up for sale anytime soon, but should it be, the asking price would be in the area of $49 billion dollars, making it the most expensive house in the world. With 240 bedrooms, including 188 staff rooms and 52 royal and guest bedrooms, as well as a swimming pool and doctor’s surgery room. And tradition, lots of tradition as home to the British Royal Family and is also open to the public for guided tours.
This house, if you can call this Crown property a mere house, has 775 rooms, including 19 staterooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms. It’s also got a huge team of staff as well as beautiful gardens. Spread over 77,000 square meters, Buckingham Palace is also one of the biggest houses in the world.
#2 Antilla. Estimated value $2 billion
The world’s most expensive private residence in the world, Antilia is owned by Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, and is named after a mythical island in the Atlantic. This 400,000-sq.-ft. mansion has 27 storeys, each with double-height ceiling counting as two floors.
This residence in Mumbai was designed around traditional, natural elements, but also has an entire six-floors dedicated to parking to accommodate Ambani’s large fleet of expensive cars. It also features a temple, a number of luxurious guest suites, three helipads, a health spa with indoor pools, a ballroom and yoga studio, an ice-cream parlour, and a private movie theatre. It even has a snow room that spits out snowflakes if India’s high temperatures get a little too much.
#3 Villa Leopolda. Estimated value $750 million
The most expensive private residence in Europe, Villa Leopolda sits between two of the most prestigious parts of the world: Monaco and Nice. It’s a luxury property in the French Riviera with a regal past, first belonging to King Leopold II of Belgium (the first of Leo’s homes to make this list). Since then, it’s passed through the hands of many elite owners and has also been used as a film set, for Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief.
The lavish house’s huge swimming pool and excessive gardens reportedly require the daily work of more than 50 gardeners. Across the entire luxury property, there are 80,000-sq.-ft. of space.
#4 Villa Les Cèdres. Estimated value $450 million
Built in the 1830s, the 18,000-sq.-ft. Villa Les Cèdres (named after the surrounding Cedar tree forest) is more of a luxury palace than a simple home. Set across 35 acres of land in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the South of France, this historic luxury mansion is fit for a king, once being owned by King Leopold II of Belgium.
The mansion was acquired in 2016 by Italy’s Campari Group, that owned the property through its acquisition of the liqueur Grand Marnier and sold to Ukrainian billionaire and businessman Rinat Akhmetov in 2019.
With endless bedrooms and communal spaces, this European luxury mansion has an Olympic-size swimming pool, a stunning ballroom and a stable with room for up to 30 horses. Outside, are 15,000 plants and 20 greenhouses with tropical flowers from all over the world. It overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and has multiple balconies swathed with palm trees.
#5 The Palais Bulles. Estimated value $420 million
Possibly the most extravagant home on the French Riviera, the Palais Bulles or, Bubble Palace is a little different from a ‘ordinary million-dollar house.’ As its name suggests, the luxury property in Théoule-Sur-Mer near Cannes is shaped like a huge, terracotta-colored bubble. A bird’s eye view at the Palais Bulles reveals a collection of circular buildings. And the circle theme continues inside.
The luxury villa was designed by Hungarian architect Antti Lovag and features 10 suites decorated by different contemporary artists. As well as the series of round rooms, the luxury mansion is also home to a sprawling, open-air 500-seat amphitheater on the hillside grounds, with views overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.
The Bubble Palace was last owned by the late French fashion designer Pierre Cardin who acquired the historic mansion in 1992 as a luxury holiday home and has been the backdrop for many a fashion and celebrity event. And since Cardin’s death in 2020, the entire estate is available to rent, but not (yet) available to the public.
