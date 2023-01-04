Drones

An operator undergoes virtual training with a DroneGun weapon. In anticipation of a possible drone attack, the Australian-made devices were extensively used during the recent Brazilian presidential inauguraation.

It reads like something out of a scene in a James Bond movie. A massive presidential inauguration in Brazil is threatened by mysterious drones in the capital of Brasilia. But thanks to secret service operatives, the “suspicious drones” were brought down just in time — possibly saving untold lives in the process.

According to press reports, it actually happened this week, as tens of thousands gathered to celebrate the inauguration of Brazil’s new president.

Newly elected Brazilian Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greets crowds from the presidential Rolls Royce. He narrowly defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro during the last Brazilian election campaign.
A Brazilian Secret Service agent carries a Droneshield anti-drone weapon, during the recent presidential inauguration in Brasilia.

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

