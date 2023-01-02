F-35 main

F-35

 Courtesy Lockheed Martin

Mr. Wolf, my black ops friend, was on his second cup of coffee.

We met this week, at a very public diner for breakfast. Let’s just say, that the diner features a little train running around the ceiling. Very cool. Kids love it. I love it.

F-35

F-35
An employee checks an Elbit Systems Ltd. Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the company's drone factory in Rehovot.

An employee checks an Elbit Systems Ltd. Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the company's drone factory in Rehovot.
The Elbit Systems’ Hermes 900 UAV.

The Elbit Systems’ Hermes 900 UAV. 
F-35

F-35
F-35 at sunset

F-35 at sunset
Top Gun

Top Gun

Tags

Columnist

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.