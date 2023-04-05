RCMP vehicle

 

Some former long-serving Mounties and a criminology professor are skeptical about the final report of the Mass Casualty Commission.

Lucki Trudeau

The report explained the policing failures that occurred during Gabriel Wortman’s 13-hour killing spree of 22 people and recommended systemic changes to the RCMP. It also exonerated Comm. Brenda Lucki of political interference, even though she expressed disappointment the firearms used in the killings weren’t revealed in a press conference.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(6) comments

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

It's like that whole report was about "Gender-Based Violence" and Intimate partner violence. Yet none of the people he killed were his intimate partner. The report is completely tone-deaf and out of touch with reality, as per usual.

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

What an incredibly insulting piece of garbage this report turned out to be. At every turn, regardless of the situation, globalist agendas are the priority

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

You would think they would be concerned about the so-called illegal guns in the hands of Criminals . . . but of course those people can be Dangerous and might shoot back so the Politicians and RCMP prefer to harass the Law Abiding Folks.

An interesting AR fact . . . . In the USA in 2020 there were 287 cases of people dying from putting foreign objects in their an us.

This is more people in a single year than people who have been killed by ARs in the last 5 years.

Report Add Reply
Ronald J.
Ronald J.

Never expect the truth to appear when the Libs are orchestrating the show.

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

“The use of this mass murder to push Liberal-NDP gun control while the victims were still warm is disgusting and an obvious political interference, and is possibly viewed by some as obstruction of a police officer in the Criminal Code of Canada under section 129.” ...... That pretty much speaks volumes of truth.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

I suspect the damage is already irreparable. Same with the CAF. What a soup sandwich.

Report Add Reply

