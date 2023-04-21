Jody McPhee and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

Jody McPhee and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. 

 McPhee photo courtesy Facebook, Moe photo courtesy Twitter

A Saskatchewan woman tried for months to get Premier Scott Moe and the provincial health minister to acknowledge a connection between the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and her father’s death six days later, but made little headway on that and pandemic policies she disagreed with.

As reported previously in the Western Standard, 79-year-old William McPhee of Yorkton, SK, died May 28, 2021 six days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in a grocery store pharmacy. He was ill before he left the store around 4:45 pm and could no longer walk by evening. He eventually succumbed to kidney failure.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This is easily the biggest fraud and crime against humanity in history

Any observant and honest person now understands just how evil, cowardly and unspeakably corrupt ALL our in institutions Canada are

Never did I think such evil would so easily take over our institutions in Canada

Who could of thought they would prove so weak?

It’s like an Orwellian nightmare

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

The sooner the Sask Party concludes that Mr. Moe has to go the more likely the NDP will not gain seats in the next election. The Sask United Party will split the vote which in turn will help the NDP.

If we are not careful we will start to look like Alberta... not good!

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

He's paid off by pfizer, or they have blackmail on him. Just like the rest of the political cowards in this country. Of course he won't do the right thing ever, and next election he'll win again cuz he'll say he's better than the other guys. Liars

Report Add Reply

