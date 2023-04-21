A Saskatchewan woman tried for months to get Premier Scott Moe and the provincial health minister to acknowledge a connection between the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and her father’s death six days later, but made little headway on that and pandemic policies she disagreed with.
As reported previously in the Western Standard, 79-year-old William McPhee of Yorkton, SK, died May 28, 2021 six days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in a grocery store pharmacy. He was ill before he left the store around 4:45 pm and could no longer walk by evening. He eventually succumbed to kidney failure.
The retiree’s daughter, Jody McPhee, believes the vaccine caused her father’s death. McPhee shared some of her correspondence with the premier and health minister with the Western Standard that began the day after her father died.
A May 29, 2021 email to the premier’s office, under the subject line “vaccine death.”
“My dad died yesterday from the 2nd dose of the Pfizer Vaccine. I want a meeting with you this week. You have to acknowledge his death. We have supported you,” McPhee wrote.
The next day she sent another email, writing, “I need a meeting with you to discuss my dad’s life and death. He died because of your push on this vaccine. And you cannot ignore me,” and left her phone number.
McPhee said she left phone messages for the premier’s office, which she said brought her to tears after she hung up. On June 1, McPhee emailed again.
“I have left you numerous voice mails but appears your staff is refusing to relay these messages to you,” she wrote. “Can you please call me.”
On June 3, again under the subject line “vaccine death,” McPhee emailed the premier,
“I’m wondering when a person dies from the vaccine if you subtract that person from the total number of vaccinated people?
“… I have people messaging me now from across the province with their elderly parents phone numbers asking me to call them. I talked to two brothers from Biggar last night — begging me to call their father, Jim, to tell him what happened to my dad. So, I completely understand it’s not easy making difficult phone calls.
“We thought the Pfizer vaccine was safe — it clearly is not. I’m hearing personal stories now of heart attacks, strokes, death and general illness after administration of this vaccine. And these are all people close to home — Yorkton, Churchbridge, Saskatoon, Langenburg, Regina, etc etc.
“I understand I cannot bring my dad back. But maybe I can save some lives here. I am gaining momentum. I will speak to a stranger today in Biggar — and maybe he will become a friend. I’m not interested in telling people to NOT take the vaccine. But they have to understand that it is not 100% safe. That death is a possibility. Sadly, I have witnessed that with my own eyes.”
On June 4, McPhee received an emailed response from the premier’s office that offered condolences and said her emails had been brought to the premier’s attention.
The response continued: “In Canada, when an adverse reaction to a vaccine is observed, whether by public health officials in the 15 minutes after the vaccination or by other medical staff in the hours and days following a vaccination, those events must be reported and investigated. The Public Health Agency of Canada updates the report of confirmed adverse events following COVID-19 immunizations on their website on a weekly basis. https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/. Any serious adverse events confirmed to be related to COVID-19 immunization in Saskatchewan would be reported in the Government of Saskatchewan’s Daily COVID-19 News Release once confirmed."
“Vaccines are a valuable tool in preventing and controlling diseases that are contagious, serious and potentially fatal. All vaccines approved for use by Health Canada are safe and effective, and medical experts have continuously noted the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh the risks.”
McPhee also received an email back from an assistant for Health Minister Paul Merriman, which also expressed condolences and promised her emails would be brought to the minister’s attention. In a June interview with the John Gormley radio show, Merriman said there were no reports of adverse reactions to the vaccine in the province.
In an interview with the Western Standard, McPhee said the responses didn’t satisfy her. She said she wanted her father’s death publicly acknowledged as a vaccine death at the weekly press conferences just as it was for COVID-19 deaths.
“My dad has literally died, but it's ‘safe and effective.’ Doesn't seem very safe and effective, right?” McPhee told the Western Standard.
On June 15, McPhee emailed the premier to complain again.
“I have spoken with … the assistant to the Mmnister of Health. His response was to inform me that they are too busy dealing with a pandemic and he hung up on me — like a child."
“… I call every day and leave messages — but it is clear my dad's death does not matter."
“…Why is a covid death worthy of public condolences from the premier, but a vaccine death is not?
“Answer me that.”
The premier’s office did have an answer and offered it the next day.
“We appreciate the significance of this loss for both you and your mother, and understand you have concerns; however, neither the premier nor his staff are able to become directly involved in individual patient cases due to The Health Information Protection Act (HIPA),” read the response.
“I understand you have been in contact with one of the Quality of Care Coordinators who is working on the case. You are encouraged to continue working with the Quality of Care Coordinator, who is the most appropriate person to look into your concerns.”
McPhee replied later the same day.
“I'm struggling with understanding this:
“So, the premier is OK with constantly giving health [advice] to the people of Saskatchewan by insisting people get vaccinated, but he's unwilling to comment when someone dies from his health advise? My Quality of Care Coordinator does not speak for the premier — you apparently do. So, can you explain this to me?
“It's becoming more and more apparent, as the days go by, that Premier Scott Moe has my dad's blood on his hands.”
Summer correspondence
The dawn of summer did not stop McPhee’s correspondence. On June 21, she wrote the premier’s office to say, “Yesterday, because of Scott Moe's health advice, I did not get to wish my dad a Happy Father's Day.”
McPhee wrote again on July 8 to complain, “Why does Scott Moe acknowledge and offer condolences to those who have died from a Covid death but refuse the same for someone who has died from a Vaccine death. Please, answer me that question, because my Quality Care Coordinator cannot.”
On July 23, McPhee wrote Merriman’s office to say, “Am I still not worthy of a response from the Minster of Health? So, please tell me, what do I have to do to be worthy?” She also emailed the premier that day to say, “Please accept this as a formal request for an in person meeting with Scott Moe, the Premier of Saskatchewan.”
On August 30, 2021, she asked again, “You're still ignoring me. And pushing this death shot on other people. How many people are you hoping to kill Scott?”
Following another email from the minister of Health on December 8, an irate McPhee replied by email and cc’d Moe at 9:37 pm.
“I’m no longer looking to discuss my dead father. It’s clear that this government does not care about him or the welfare of anyone else in this province."
“I have lost my dad to the vaccine. And I have now lost my job to the vaccine. And Scott Moe, clearly you’re ok with that. You go on about wanting to end the stigma, but pass legislation that encourages businesses to fire loyal employees. Shame on you.”
McPhee would not take the vaccine, which led to the loss of her job with the agricultural company FWS Group in Yorkton. It was not officially listed as a firing “with just cause” until mid-January 2022.
In mid-September 2021, Moe stated “the time for patience is over” with the unvaccinated. On November 27, Unified Grassroots founder Nadine Ness posted a video to complain that the premier had stigmatized the unvaccinated and refused her request for a meeting. Western Standard covered the story and the video received over 20,000 views. Moe soon called Ness and had a lengthy conversation. By December 7, he publicly called for an end to “stigmatizing the unvaccinated.”
In her December 8 email, McPhee was unimpressed.
“Why did you call Nadine Ness? When I have been asking for a phone call for months. Do I have to make a video, which will go viral, asking for the phone call? It seemed to work for her. And I am not afraid to do it."
“You want to end the stigma? Admit the vaccines do NOT work. STOP the booster push. SCRAP the vaccine passports. QUIT forcing us to self medicate and push harder to get us Novavax. And START supporting the people of this province, especially the ones who gave you your job. And for the love of God, stop the legislation that protects employers from wrongful dismissal suits, when they wrongfully dismiss good, hardworking Saskatchewan people. It appears that you hate us, the good hard working people of Saskatchewan."
“Scott, if you don’t fix this, I’ll get to work to make sure [my MLA] Greg Ottenbreit loses his job. And then Greg and I will have something in common, we will have both lost our jobs because of YOU!...
“I thought I voted in a conservative government, clearly not the case, and I can assure you, myself and several thousand other Conservatives that I know are ANGRY!”
The letter concluded with McPhee using Moe’s former statement against him: “Get it together, ‘the time for patience is over.’”
New year, new complaints
Ness was still not appeased as the new year began. On January 11, 2022, she wrote the premier to say: “Scott, when are you going to stop the segregation and open up Saskatchewan to everyone regardless of their personal health choices? It’s time we shift towards healing, which is going to take at least 100 years, so let’s get started with that.”
The premier responded with an emailed and signed letter to McPhee on January 11, 2022.
“I understand that you lost your father this year and extend my condolences to you and your mother,” Moe wrote.
“On the advice of our Chief Medical Health Officer, our government is extending the current public health orders that were put in place to address pressures facing the health care system. Since introducing the indoor mask mandate and the proof of vaccination or negative test requirement September 16th, we have seen a corresponding increase in vaccination rates and a significant reduction in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.”
Moe’s response outlined that provincial legislation allowed employers to put in their own vaccine mandates, though it did not require them to do so.
“While the COVID-19 vaccine is not a cure, it will reduce the risk of transmission and, when transmission occurs, reduce the risk of serious illness and death. To mitigate the vaccine’s waning effectiveness and ‘breakthrough’ infection of the vaccinated, the COVID-19 vaccination program has been expanded to offer boosters to eligible individuals,” Moe wrote.
“Vaccination remains the best long-term protection against COVID-19.”
It would be months before Pfizer admitted publicly its vaccine was never tested to stop transmission. Regardless, McPhee had another email for “Scott” the day after his letter to her.
“Are you ok? You start off your speech with talking about how lockdowns are awful and not good for our mental health. Honest to God, for a second there I got excited because I thought you were finally going to do the right thing. BUT yet, you keep us locked down. Treating us less than human. So, the psychological welfare of the vaccinated people matter, but the unvaccinated does NOT? After my dad dying, losing my job, and being locked down like an animal (all because of vaccine that clearly does not work) ... I truly didn't think the disappointment could get any worse. But yet, it has. Some days, I don't know how much longer I'll survive this. And that will also be on you. Shame on you Scott.”
Epilogue
McPhee made a claim regarding her father to the Vaccine Injury Support Program. The VISP received 1,299 claims and paid out a total of almost $2.8 million to 50 recipients.
McPhee is scheduled to testify to the National Citizens’ Inquiry on COVID-19 Saturday April 22 at 10 am at the Ramada Inn at 806 Idylwyld Drive N in Saskatoon. Tickets to attend on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday are free and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nci-national-citizens-inquiry-cross-canada-saskatoon-saskatchewan-tickets-616260922007. Testimony is also live-streamed from the NCI’s Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/user/NationalCitizensInquiryCA.
Leanne Taylor launched a fundraiser at GiveSendGo towards legal action against FWS for firing McPhee and others who would not take the COVID-19 vaccine. As of April 19, 2023, $1,448 has been raised.
“We are a small group of hard workers that are seeking justice for wrongful dismissal. FWS coerced many by making them choose between their livelihood and their medical integrity. They offered no medical or religious exemptions. No one was offered their job back after the mandate was dropped. We believe in freedom of choice,” reads the fundraiser.
This is easily the biggest fraud and crime against humanity in history
Any observant and honest person now understands just how evil, cowardly and unspeakably corrupt ALL our in institutions Canada are
Never did I think such evil would so easily take over our institutions in Canada
Who could of thought they would prove so weak?
It’s like an Orwellian nightmare
The sooner the Sask Party concludes that Mr. Moe has to go the more likely the NDP will not gain seats in the next election. The Sask United Party will split the vote which in turn will help the NDP.
If we are not careful we will start to look like Alberta... not good!
He's paid off by pfizer, or they have blackmail on him. Just like the rest of the political cowards in this country. Of course he won't do the right thing ever, and next election he'll win again cuz he'll say he's better than the other guys. Liars
