MR. POLCZER GOES TO WASHINGTON: The homeless man who would be POTUS of the Free World

The Western Standard's Shaun Polczer has been dispatched to Washington, DC, as the race for the White House heat up. And he meets an interesting independent candidate.Washington, DC — Daniel Kingery isn’t your typical presidential candidate.For one thing, he’s homeless.But that doesn’t stop the former Marine, who served in Ronald Reagan’s colour guard, from pedalling his picket covered bicycle down to the White House each day to proselytize the virtues — and shortcomings — of American democracy amid sidewalks filled with strategists uniformly dressed in grey suits with white ties. It’s a testament to his intellect and demeanour that they take the time to debate him.It’s a mission made more urgent by the current election cycle and the mounting buzz of activity after the Labour Day weekend in what is arguable the Capital of the Free World. For good or ill..That’s because the ragged ex-warrior can quote at length — and does — archane statutes implemented under King George III that predate the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution that ironically, form the basis of US constitutional law.He’s probably the only bum in town that has a website laying down what could loosely be called a deconstructionist ‘platform’ to seize back the machinery of government and hand it back to the governed.On it, he argues the US constitution in its present form is incompatible with the Declaration of Independence because one is a document borne of revolution while the former is based on British law that governed the colonies prior to 1776. Each essentially voids the other..He makes a compelling case that the Electoral College and the system used to pick the US president is illigitimate and flawed.“Law, criminal justice, political science — all of it — should have been totally rewritten to reflect our nation's Founding Charter and its principles for how the governed people are supposed to have been properly controlling our government,” he says.Sound familiar? But Kingery argues elections haven’t been properly counted — and ‘stolen’ — since at least 1776. Never mind 2020.Who’s to blame? The education system, he says flatly. “People don't take the time to read anymore.”.Or write. And Kingery does, meticulously documenting each nuance of his interpretation of the nation‘s Founding Document.The website, and the domain was gifted to him from a ‘supporter’ in lieu of a formal campaign contribution. Apart from his bike and the clothes on his back, it’s the only thing he owns.Although homelessness precludes him from being a registered voter — or voting — he argues it shouldn’t stop him from becoming president. “Voters should know whether or not the candidate they select knows enough about the Declaration and the Constitution to protect their rights,” he says. “It then is up to YOU as to whether or not you can support a homeless man getting into the White House. If not, you can ignore this.”.Like many a mainstream political candidate, he calls it the triumph of ‘style vs substance’.Kingery isn’t alone — Washington IS the Home of the Brave, after all. All along Pennsylvania Avenue Americans are exercising their First Amendment rights, like it or not. That includes everything from buskers to striking hospitality workers to protests against the war in the Middle East.Especially now, during election season, most Americans couldn’t imagine it any other way. It’s just the way it is, to the exclusion of almost everything or anyone else. Individualism reigns supreme.And Kingery does consider himself a patriot. And an individualist. Even if the state of the Union is less than perfect, in his eyes..When asked what he knows about Canada, Kingery shrugs. “I know it’s north of here,” he quips.And then recalls his time in the Marines when he travelled to Ottawa with then-president Ronald Reagan on his 1981 state visit to address Parliament and meet then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau.That was when US presidents regularly visited Canada as their first state visit after being sworn in. Those days are gone.“I have to say, I was impressed with how clean and safe the city was,” he says. “That’s the one thing that still sticks out in my mind.”When asked if he knows who Canada’s prime minister is today, he shrugs. When told it's Pierre Trudeau's son, he shrugs again. "Should've known.".When further pressed if he knows what Canada's biggest export to the US is, "I haven't a clue." It's clear he's getting tired of the game."What if I told you it's seal penises," this reporter asks."Seal penises? If you say so," he laughs. "I have no reason to doubt you."He's even more surprised to learn it's crude oil. "Really?" Now he really doesn't know what to believe.Which is to say, democracy isn't dead. It's sleeping. With eyes wide shut. 