In a shocker of a move, the federal government has quietly brought in a law forcing Canadians to get photo identification if they want to watch porn.Bill C-69 is part of a joint move with Green Party leader Elizabeth May."The sight of naked people is kinda gross actually," May told the Western Standard Sunday after a long lunch in Saanich."By forcing people to get licences, this ensures that only people who actually want to see nudity will be allowed to."Dubbed the Adult Pornographic Regulatory Identification Licence, it is expected to be tabled in the House of Common’s on the first day of April.Those who want to watch pornographic material will have to apply to the federal government with copies of their birth certificates, driver's licence or PAL (firearms licence), if they have one. The cost of an APRIL will be $50.Such is the expected demand for the new APRIL, the feds are bringing in extra staff from passport offices and the Canada Revenue agency to handle the large load.It's massive change for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose father, Pierre, when he was prime minister, famously said the government has “no place in the bedrooms' of the nation.”Junior Trudeau said all adult Canadian will have to have the licence, except transgendered and prisoners."The LBGTQSLMNOP+1?% have been through enough in life. It's the least we can do, allowing them to access their porn without government interference" he said.Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre expressed support for Bill C-69."“Let’s bring adult entertainment home. The privacy of our own homes," he said to a bewildered crowd in Edmonton.Canadian porn actor Studley Hungwell called the law a gross reach around."Ever since I was a young boy, looking at the Sears catalogue, and then my dad's Playboy collection, free porn was always available," said Hungwell.Even Elon Musk, the world's richest man and owner of X, was dismayed."Obviously, now he's single, Trudeau will have a use for porn. I hope he is being forced to get a licence," said Musk.Officials said it gives more than just lip service to what would otherwise be a ’hands off’ approach to ensure both public and private safety are enhanced. The government hopes to ensure a non-binary ending without being wet and messy.Applications for the APRIL will be on the government of Canada website on April 1.