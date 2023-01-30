Yeah, you read that right.
New York’s best, bra none.
There are bars where people pin money on the walls or there are autographed pics on the walls of famous folks who have darkened the doorways.
And then, there’s the Coyote Ugly Saloon in New York City, where the ladies come to get things off their chests.
The New York Post reports tens of thousands of women have drunkenly taken off their bras to add to the collection decorating the famously raunchy East Village gin joint.
Some, however, withdraw their support and phone the next day wanting to get the tossed lingerie back, says saloon owner, Liliana ‘Lil’ Lovell.
“It was almost like the Call of Shame, with them saying: ‘I left my $90 Victoria’s Secret bra. It’s, you know, a 34C. Could I get it?'” said Lovell, while celebrating the honky-tonk’s 30th anniversary on Jan. 27.
“So, they’d come back to pick up their bras, get drunk again, and leave the bra they had on.”
Lovell and her then-business partner and now ex-husband, Tony Piccirillo, first opened Coyote Ugly in 1993.
It’s now a franchise, with 27 locations around the world, generating more than US$1 billion in revenue annually.
In the beginning, Lovell decided to staff the saloon with all women, who don cowboy boots and dance on the bar.
“Women just made more money. It’s as simple as that,” she said. “I’d like to pretend it was some feminist agenda, but that’s just not true.”
Back then they needed to serve food in order to have a liquor licence.
“We put a microwave behind the bar and a can of chili,” she recalled. “We just did it in case [an inspector] came in.”
The place is such a hot spot, there used to be actual fire coming from Lovell’s mouth.
“I was a good fire breather … you drank [151-proof Bacardi Rum] and you spit out into a flame and that would blow fire,” said Lovell.
In 1997, former Coyote Elizabeth Gilbert, who wrote the memoir-turned-blockbuster Eat, Pray, Love, wrote a GQ essay filled with stories from behind the bar. It inspired the 2000 cult Hollywood classic Coyote Ugly.
The film, in which Maria Bello played Lovell, grossed more than $113 million and sparked worldwide interest in the bar.
“I opened in Kyrgyzstan,” she said. “I didn’t even know where Kyrgyzstan was.”
The original saloon was renovated in 2014 and the bra collection was put in bags which were misplaced by the bar’s porter, says Lovell.
“He actually went to bring them to the cleaners or something like that,” she says. “And all the sudden, we go to reopen, I’m like, ‘Where are all the bras?’ So, we had to start from scratch.”
Now, they hang on the back wall of the honky-tonk, which moved to a new location in 2021.
After more than three decades in the bar business, she has made some interesting observations.
In New York City, bartenders never call in sick “because their rents are $2,000 a month,” she said. But her New Orleans barkeeps can be creative.
“They’d call in sick: ‘Lil, I can’t come in today. I had rough sex with my boyfriend and one of my fake boobs popped,'” she said. “I had one girl … say, ‘My boyfriend locked me out of the apartment and I’m naked and he chopped off my fingers.'”
The New York University grad started pouring drinks in her early 20s, when she worked for a brokerage firm by day and bartended at the Village Idiot by night.
“I made $250 a week on Wall Street,” said Lovell, who now lives in San Diego. “But, you know, as a New York City bartender, I could walk home with $1,000 on a night.”
(1) comment
There was a ski resort in the NW US where they had bras hanging everywhere..man that was decades ago..can't remember the name though...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.