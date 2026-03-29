Features

'OH THE HUMANITY!': Decades before the Hindenburg disaster, Calgary had brush with dirigible disaster

On a windy July day in Calgary, over 100,000 people flocked to Victoria Park, also now known as the Stampede grounds, unknowing they'd be a part of dirigible history.
Dominion Exhibition, Calgary 1908
Dominion Exhibition, Calgary 1908Leah Mushet, WS; SAPD, Facebook
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Calgary
City Of Calgary
Calgary Stampede
OH THE HUMANITY!
Calgary dirigible
Calagry dirigible disaster
the Hindenburg
the Hindenburg disaster
Calgary history
Dominion Exhibition
Dominion Exhibition Calgary 1908
Calgary 1908
Calgary stampede history
Strobel's Airship
Strobel's Airship 1908

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