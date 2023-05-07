Drake

Canadian rapper Drake is heading out of the Hills, putting his 25,000-sq.-ft. estate on the market for US$88 million.

That’s roughly 118 million Canuck bucks and if he gets his asking price, it will be a nice profit after having paid US$75 million for the estate last year.

Drake's pool

Drake's pool
Drake's pad

Drake's pad
Tennis anyone

Tennis anyone
Stairs

Stairs
Bedroom

Bedroom

