Canadian rapper Drake is heading out of the Hills, putting his 25,000-sq.-ft. estate on the market for US$88 million.
That’s roughly 118 million Canuck bucks and if he gets his asking price, it will be a nice profit after having paid US$75 million for the estate last year.
In all the property has 10 bedrooms, including seven in the main house, which TMZ says also features “a library, a screening room, of course, gym, game room and on and on. The house is built for entertaining, so it makes sense there's a garage that will hold 11 cars. Did we forget to mention the hidden tennis court and orchard?”
According to the Dirt real estate website, the estate sits in a secluded area in the hills above Benedict Canyon, “at the end of a little-known cul-de-sac, accessed through a series of gates and a very long driveway. Dozens of mature olive trees and ancient oaks frame stunning canyon, city and ocean views,” says Dirt.
Dirt adds, “Newly staged, the neutral interiors err on the soothingly minimalist side of the design spectrum. Highlights include a double-height foyer with a grand staircase, a living room with two hulking fireplaces, wine cellar, an elevator, a kitchen with dual islands and an upstairs master retreat with a private view balcony and a salon-style bathroom bigger than some houses. Naturally, there’s a staff wing and separate guesthouse.”
Whether or not Drake will continue speculating in the LA real estate market is not known; he could be planning on spending more of his time in his Toronto hometown, where he owns a 50,000-square-foot monster mansion in the affluent Bridle Path neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.