Casa Encantada

Casa Encantada

 Photo by Simon Berlyn

It is the most expensive single-family home ever listed in the US, at US$250 million, in the tony Bel Air area, high above the city of Los Angeles.

The estate, Casa Encantada, spans 40,000-sq.-ft. saysThe Wall Street Journal  (WSJ) adding it’s one of a small collection of trophy LA estates dating back almost a century, with former owners including hotelier Conrad Hilton and Dole Food billionaire David Murdock. 

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

Unfortunately, given the sad, sorry state of affairs in California, you couldn't even pay the Beverly Hillbillies to move to there.

Looks to be a beautiful home in a bad neighborhood.

