Every home should have a drawbridge to keep out the riff raff, door-knocking politicians, outlaws, and yes, in-laws.
The home, known as Château Artisan, was designed and built by architect Charles Sieger in 2007 on a 13.74-acre estate, surrounded by water, with access from the ocean and land, by way of a drawbridge.
“Château Artisan is a masterpiece with immense attention to detail which cannot be duplicated today,” Renzo Rossato, who shares the listing with fellow EXP Realty agent Carlos Justo, told The New York Post.
“World class architecture providing a lifestyle like no other.”
Rossato says the 20,000-sq.-ft. home’s foundation was carved into the coral rock that defines Southern Florida and “was built to resemble a modern French Château, sitting on a freshwater lake, amid manicured gardens, an intricate maze and adorning features.”
The three-storey home’s interior features include a double stair foyer and main room open to well-decorated living areas, from the chef’s kitchen, a music room, fireplaces, to super yacht-like bedrooms for children.
Homestead is a one-hour drive south of Miami sandwiched between the Everglades and Biscayne National Park, and the property made headlines as the secret site of former basketball star Dwyane Wade’s 2014 marriage to actress Gabrielle Union.
“This unique home is for the owner who sees it as an irreplaceable masterpiece,” Rossato.
