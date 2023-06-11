She’s the highest paid female entertainer in the world, earning US$92 million in 2022 and her current Eras Tour is selling out stadiums, according to Forbes, which says the tour could take in US$1.5 billion when all is said and done.
Now, Taylor Swift’s former home on Cornelia Street in New York’s West Village neighbourhood has been listed for US$18 million, or you can rent the place for US$45,000 per month, unfurnished.
If you want the dining room table, patio and all the other furniture, you’re in for US$50,000 per month furnished.
Swift rented the home in 2016 for $39,500 per month while her Tribeca residence was being redone.
The townhouse, on 23 Cornelia Street and inspired her hit song Cornelia Street, is a 153-year-old carriage house that has been fully modernized on the interiors, but retains its iconic brick façade, according to Forbes.
It was built in 1870, a dedicated building to store someone’s horse-drawn carriage and today it measures 5,500 square feet, featuring four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.
It also boasts a private drive-in garage, a rarity in New York, says Forbes, and two front entry doors.
At 21-feet wide, the townhome’s ceilings climb up to 27 feet above hardwood floors and Taylor-Swift approved living areas.
There is a pool level beneath the garage, with a 30-ft.- by-15-ft. pool that is 5.5 feet deep.
The home also features an exterior garden, gas fireplace, and gym.
“The main living area has a double-height beamed ceiling and blond parquet Russian Ipe wood floors,” says Forbes.
“It’s airy and bright thanks to casement windows that allow in plenty of natural sunlight. The main floor also has a light-filled dining room and kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and granite counter tops. Also on this level is a guest suite that can be used as a bedroom or an office.”
Above the garage level is the second floor, with one of the guest suites, while above that on the third level is the primary bedroom and another guest suite, each with its own private terrace, spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet.
The primary bedroom in particular has a large marble bath, glass-enclosed shower and skylight, as well as a gas fireplace in the outdoor lounge.
“Finally, the next floor up, the rooftop terrace, offers stunning views of downtown Manhattan,” says Forbes. “Here there's ample room for outdoor seating and lush landscaping. There’s even room for an outdoor kitchen, putting green, or whatever you wish.”
Swift moved out of Cornelia Street, but not out of New York City where she owns two adjacent penthouses in the Sugar Loaf Building in Tribeca, the home of many celebrities. She converted the penthouses into one giant penthouse with a total of 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a billiards room, and more, says Forbes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.