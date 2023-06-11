Swift's former home

 Photos AL SIEDMAN/VHT FOR THE CORCORAN GROUP

She’s the highest paid female entertainer in the world, earning US$92 million in 2022 and her current Eras Tour is selling out stadiums, according to Forbes, which says the tour could take in US$1.5 billion when all is said and done.

Now, Taylor Swift’s former home on Cornelia Street in New York’s West Village neighbourhood has been listed for US$18 million, or you can rent the place for US$45,000 per month, unfurnished. 

Pool

Bedroom

Exterior

Table

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

