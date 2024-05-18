PB and Jack: Peanut butter-infused whiskey aiming to stick with Albertans

It's not going to stick to the roof of your mouth.Alberta tippers are set to be introduced to the last craze — a putter butter whiskey from Skrewball distillers in California."Peanut butter was a totally new and fascinating flavor for our co-founder Steve Yeng after immigrating as a refugee from Cambodia" said the company's website."He went on to develop a best-selling peanut butter whiskey cocktail at his bar and restaurant a place as known for its foodie-friendly fare as it was for being a haven for local misfits, characters, and black sheep.""He then teamed up with Brittany, his wife who just so happened to be a lawyer & chemist, to develop a standalone spirit that tasted great on its own and played well in a cocktail."The Western Standard decided to but the new product to the ultimate test — a sampling whiskey session in the newsroom. Here are our thoughts.Jen Hodgson, reporter extrodinarre: The whiskey was surprisingly smooth and though sweet, not overpowering. The peanut butter flavour overrides the sharpness of the alcohol, resulting in a pleasant, enduring warmth. Whether a welcomed change of stimulation of the palette for the seasoned whiskey-drinker, or a new, more sophisticated experience for the cocktail sipper, the Skrewball liquor makes for a fine late afternoon interlude at the office. Nico Abote, the guy who makes us look good on camera: "The whiskey test is weirdly different in a good way, that peanut taste adds the whole unique excitement to it!"Nigel Hannaford, erstwhile opinion editor: "Peanut butter is not the first thing I would have thought of with which flavour whiskey. Peat always seemed sufficient. And yet the Skrewball Butter Whiskey into which I am dipping my hot buttered toast changes breakfast completely in a good way. Congratulations to Skrewball Spirits."Myself, noted beer drinker: "I was actually surprised how good it tasted. I wasn't prepared for it. It's quite delightfulful. I imagine you could make some great cocktails with it."Great segue: Here's an example of some fancy drinks and how to make them. Appropriately titled Salty Nuts Shot.BC and Ontario residents can find the whiskey here.