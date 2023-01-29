Takasugi-an is a teahouse in Nagano, Japan

Takasugi-an is a teahouse in Nagano, Japan

Tidy suburbs with manicured lawns, backyard BBQ parties, children and dogs playing in the parks. 

Crowded downtown streets hidden below towering high-rise apartment buildings and needle parties in the alleys.

Sutyagin House

Sutyagin House 
Phoenix House

Phoenix House
The Drina River House

The Drina River House
Castellfollit de la Roca

Castellfollit de la Roca
Matterhorn hut

Matterhorn hut
Tiger’s Nest Monastery

Tiger’s Nest Monastery
Victoria, Australia house

Victoria, Australia house
NYC dumpster

NYC dumpster

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

The wackiest house in Canaduh is currently located in the West Block on Parliament Hill, d'Ottawa. It is called the HOUSE of Commons. Perhaps mot wackiest, perhaps crookedest.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.