Tidy suburbs with manicured lawns, backyard BBQ parties, children and dogs playing in the parks.
Crowded downtown streets hidden below towering high-rise apartment buildings and needle parties in the alleys.
Some people just don’t want to live in either area, so they go out of their way to make a home of their own, bizarre as some of them may be.
And we’ve got the pictures!
Some of these houses were designed as architectural anomalies that engineers claimed couldn’t be built, while others were constructed right on the edge of a thousand-foot-high cliff. Whatever, the people who designed and live in these strange and dangerous houses clearly live for a jolt of adrenaline.
The Takasugi-an is a teahouse in Nagano, Japan (main photo) built from cut-down trees jammed into the ground. To get up to the teahouse, guests must climb up one rickety ladder, remove their shoes, then climb up a second rickety ladder. Inside the teahouse is cozy and quaint, but the structure has a tendency to sway back and forth in the wind. Apparently, whoever built the structure had a sense of humor, because “Takasugi-an” means “too high” in Japanese.
The Sutyagin House was constructed over the course of 15 years by Nikolai Petrovich Sutyagin, a crime lord in Arkhangelsk, Russia. Originally the house was supposed to be just three stories, but the Sutyagin family kept adding floors until they got to 13, without bothering to obtain blueprints or building permits. It is recognized as the tallest wooden house in the world. In 2008, the city authorities declared the structure a fire hazard, and it was taken down. And it’s probably better that way.
If you’re fascinated by flowing lava, this might be for you. Known as the Phoenix House, and available on Airbnb, it is located just outside the danger zone of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island — meaning that lava flows very close by during an eruption. Kilauea is currently one of the most active volcanoes in the world, so you’re pretty much guaranteed to get your fill of lava should you choose to vacation there.
The Drina River House, located in the middle of the Drina River near the town of Bajina Bašta in Serbia, was originally constructed in 1968 by two brothers. Unfortunately, it quickly washed away during the rainy season, but in subsequent years it was rebuilt. The house gained international fame during the first annual Drina Regatta of 1994, which involves around 20,000 people passing by it. Today it’s one of the most photographed places in Serbia.
Castellfollit de la Roca is located at the junction of two rivers atop a 160-foot-tall basalt cliff that was formed as the result of the overlaying of two lava flows, in Catalonia, Spain. The thousand-year-old town is nearly 1 km long and is home to just under 1,000 people. There’s a tiny street that skirts in between the houses in case you need to get somewhere. Now, just imagine having a cliff drop-off for a backyard.
Tucked away on the side of the Matterhorn in the Alps is this tiny little hut that was constructed as a place of refuge for mountain climbers to briefly get out of extreme weather conditions or just to rest for a few minutes. It’s certainly quite small, but big enough to hold about 10 people if necessary. It also contains an emergency phone line in case of an avalanche or injury that requires being airlifted off the mountain.
It’s our observation monks have a tendency to live life on the edge, in this case, literally. This is the Tiger’s Nest Monastery, inhabited by monks, in Bhutan. Visitors hike for a minimum two hours to get to the monastery, which sits at nearly 3,000 feet up on a cliff.
Another cliff house, this one is in Victoria, Australia and it's not for those with a fear of heights. The five-storey house is attached to the vertical face of a cliff and was designed by observing the way that barnacles fasten themselves to ships. And in case all of this isn’t nerve-wracking enough for you, the roof of the house acts as the garage, so you can add even more weight on top.
It’s very expensive to live in New York City, and some might argue you couldn’t even find a dumpster to live in for less than $1,500 a month. Well, es you can. One interior designer sought to make that into a reality with this installation art piece, which is just that, a dumpster apartment, complete with a shower, toilet, bed, and tanning deck. And it’s all for the low price of $1,200 a month.
