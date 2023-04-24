Solar Flare

NOAA image of solar flare on Friday that caused a pair of massive electromagnetic storms over the weekend.

 NOAA

If you were feeling a little light headed yesterday, or the WiFi wasn’t working like it should, it might not have been your imagination.

That’s because the Earth was rocked with a Level 4 geomatic storm Sunday afternoon around 1:30 (EST), according to the US’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). That’s one lower than a Level 5 which can cause mass communication outages.

Aurora Borealis

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(3) comments

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

" a similar event today could cause an “internet apocalypse” that could last for months. "

Bring it.

Much as I love WS and all the bright lights in some corners of the 'interwebs', I am starting to believe society needs a 'hard reboot'.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Man made global warming caused it(sarc off).

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

these cme happen periodically, the media always says the end of the world is nigh, and nothing happens.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.