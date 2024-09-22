POLCZER: Six reasons to visit Washington DC that have nothing to do with politics

Forget Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.If you want to get away from the shenanigans of the US political rat race then Washington DC is the place to do it. Unless of course, you happen to hang out on Capitol Hill (which I did).With great flight connections, good food and a lively night life, the US capital is actually a very welcoming, hospitable and tourist-friendly getaway. Last week this reporter had a chance to tag along with his better half while she attended a conference. While she was busy working, he got to play tourist, take photos and become immersed in Yankee culture — while learning a few things about our Southern neighbours as well.So in keeping with my Western Standard colleague Jonathan Bradley, here are Five Reasons why DC is a cool place to visit, even in election season..#6 — History on display Everyone knows the Yanks have a strong sense of the moment unlike any other country on Earth. Nowhere is it more on display than in Washington DC. Everything from the Civil War to both World Wars to the Moon shots are preserved. And revered.While it’s true DC is a city of monuments and museum, the good news is that they’re mostly free. In fact, it’ll cost more to park than to get into the Smithsonian — where one can see good old American knowhow proudly presented.There, one can glimpse the Apollo 11 capsule, the Enola Gay and even the Kitty Hawk flyer. The point is, nothing is impossible for Americans. No challenge goes unanswered. One — especially a Canadian — can’t help but be inspired.To quote the late John F. Kennedy: “We choose to… do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”.#5 — The FoodIt’s no secret that the US is a melting pot of world cultures and nowhere is that more obvious than in the city’s restaurant scene. While DC isn’t as culturally diverse as say, New York or Los Angeles, it hosts visitors from all corners of the globe — most with big expense accounts. Which is to say, the city has a variety of food offerings ranging from a highly rated Ethiopian gourmet experience to good-old hot dogs and Southern BBQ. During the warm evenings, the sidewalks are filled with cafes and patios while people mill about the streets.In fact, DC has 23 Michelin starred restaurants, compared to 28 in LA and 22 in Chicago. Only San Francisco, with 38, and New York with 72 have more.A new trend has emerged to recreate dishes popularized during the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. One award winning restaurant aims to reconstitute the recipe book of Martha Washington, who ran a candy store while George was fighting the Red Coats.No matter your taste or budget, you can find anything to tickle your tastebuds — or fancy..#4 — The BenjaminsBenjamin Franklin was never president of the US, although he was the only Founding Father to sign all four of the Republic’s key documents, including Declaration of Independence, the Treaty of Alliance with France, the peace treaty with Great Britain in 1783 and the United States Constitution.All of them are on display at the National Archives (which just happens to be a stone’s throw from the Canadian embassy in the Penn District). Still, the highest office in the land is revered right down to the very architecture of the street layout, which contains arch and Masonic symbols. The Washington Monument looms large from every quarter of the city. The reverence for the way memorials to Lincoln, Kennedy, Jefferson and even Teddy Roosevelt are presented shows a measure of patriotism that would make most Canadians blush.It’s difficult to cross a street or even pee in a public washroom that hasn’t been frequented by at least one of the highest office holders in the land. But only in the men’s room.That’s because there have been no women presidents — at least not yet..#3 City of LightWashington used to have a reputation for being a sketchy place at night. But this correspondent can attest that distinction is unwarranted.When the sun goes down it truly does become Ronald Reagan’s shining city on the hill.In fact, most of the monuments and the Mall are wide open at night — 24/7. They’re patrolled, serene and quite safe. There are more homeless people in Calgary. In fact, night time is one of the best times to beat the crowds and get some face time with Honest Abe or Thomas Jefferson in his abode on the Potomac.It’s quiet, clean, picturesque and safe. More important, beautifully lit..#2 Sacred GeometryFans of Dan Brown and the Da Vinci Code or Nicholas Cage’s National Treasure probably already know that the US capital is astronomically and geographically aligned based on archane principles of Freemasonry and Kabbalist mysticism, literally at street level.All the Founding Fathers — with the exception of Thomas Jefferson — were noted Masons, but none more than George Washington himself. One of the less stated principles of the group are that ‘all men are created equal’ which was the defining point of the American Revolution that wound up verbatim in the Declaration of Independence.When Washington commissioned Pierre L’Enfant to design the city layout in 1791 it deliberately incorporated Masonic symbols into the street plan which determined the locations of the Capitol, the White House and eventually, the Washington Monument, distinct features of the city to this day.Figuratively speaking, Masons claim to have designed the Temple in Jerusalem. Which is why Washington himself laid the cornerstone for the Capitol in a Masonic ritual to ensure that democracy had a spiritual as well as physical foundation. .#1 Politics-free ZonesIt seems odd that the one place you’d want to go to get away from the bustle of the US presidential election happens to be the nation’s capital.But unless you’re parked in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue or hanging out on Capitol Hill, locals aren’t too fussed about politics. Most DCers — almost all who work in government one way or another — tend to leave politics at the office.There aren’t many lawn signs or billboards. And the partisan rhetoric in the restaurants and shops is almost nil.You won’t hear people talking about existential issues of the day in the local bars or over Sunday brunch. Football takes priority over the news talk shows. In fact, most won’t give you the time of day if you do — just a shrug and a ‘whatever’.There will be time enough for that when the voting is done.Ahhh..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.