Those who think Calgary has gone to the dogs or has turned into a big pile of poop now have scientific evidence to back their scorn.

As the CBC recently told Albertans with a televised report, 127 grams of dog poop, per hectare, per week, is left behind in Calgary parks. That’s 169 poops per hectare over six months. There are more than 8,500 hectares of parkland and natural areas in Calgary. Do the math, and that suggests over 2,873,000 abandoned dog turds per year.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Why would he come here to test that..what is it in Pisa where he is from???

MLC
MLC

In this case some of the sampling data and extrapolation may be suspect. Regardless of even that aspect, dog owners must take responsibility for their dogs actions. Dog feces are exceedingly visible and create a negative image of dogs.

An aspect that is consistently almost ignored is while there are numerous signs in areas prohibiting dogs - where are any signs prohibiting cats? They are know to be major predators of birds (all kinds including young of migratory/protected species), strongly linked to the spread of toxoplasmosis and also spread- albeit less visible - feces containing a number of parasites and bacteria.

The interesting aspect is the attention paid to dogs - licensing, leash etc while cats are essentially ignored, in particular by the media. This is a classic visible demonstration of 'slant' by publishing positive only stories about cats while there is frequently a negative focus on dogs.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

God please don't let the ndp win the upcoming election or they'll find a way to turn this fecal mess into a fiscal one.

MLC
MLC

Additional tax on dogs.......as well as everything else....

