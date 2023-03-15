Giraffe scene

In the Last of Us Episode 9, Joel and Ellie are brought to a standstill by a herd of wild giraffes roaming the city. 

 Courtesy HBO

A scene from the Last of Us with a giraffe used an actual animal from the Calgary Zoo. 

“What I quickly learned after doing the research on the game was just how critically important this one moment is to the whole story of the game,” said Last of Us location manager Matt Palmer in the Making of The Last of Us documentary. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.