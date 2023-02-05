The Last of Us

Spanning four decades, I have worked in Alberta’s film and television industry, mainly as a background performer for various movies, television series, and commercials.

I started back in the late 90s as a background performer for Mystery, Alaska — a movie filmed in Canmore, starring Russell Crowe. I played two roles — townsfolk and a sports reporter — and lived out in Canmore for the better part of two months for the shoot.

The Western Standard's Mel Risdon, left, on the set of Mystery, Alaska

