Want to lose weight and improve health without dropping a ton of money on the latest unsustainable diet, asks writer Paul Robinson? Try the Blue Zones Food Guide. No gimmicks. No measuring. No micronutrients. A healthy, time tested, proven lifestyle template. Blue Zone started as a National Geographic project and is now a private/public funded initiative. The research basically says that based on demographic data, people in communities that eat healthy and move, live the longest. 

On behalf of gym owners across this great land, thank you for your non-charitable donation.

Your monthly membership fee keeps the lights on so people like Thor can maintain their 500 pound bench press. By the way, can Thor use your locker to store his supplements? Its just you’re never here and he’s got a lot of important stuff.

