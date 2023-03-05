Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson — a worthy aspiration for the person in the gym perhaps, but an impossible goal unless you're her twin sister, writes fitness guru Paul Robinson.

 Gage Skidmore

Most of the stuff you see on Instagram, infomercials and on diet bookshelves is junk. You may want to believe its true but believing doesn’t make it so. Sure, there are wisdom nuggets, but they’re hard to find and put into context.

Without further ado, here are some popular fitness myth-conceptions that circulate in gyms and on the internet.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.