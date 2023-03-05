Most of the stuff you see on Instagram, infomercials and on diet bookshelves is junk. You may want to believe its true but believing doesn’t make it so. Sure, there are wisdom nuggets, but they’re hard to find and put into context.
Without further ado, here are some popular fitness myth-conceptions that circulate in gyms and on the internet.
Myth: With a lot of hard work you can look like Scarlett Johansson or Chris Hemsworth.
Truth: Hmm, lets put this to the S.M.A.R.T. goal test. Is your goal Specific? Yes, very specific — maybe a little too specific. Check!
Is your goal Measurable? Yup. You know what you look like. You know what they look like. All you need to do is bridge the gap. Check!
Is your goal Achievable? Ok, now things start to go off the rails.
Realistic? Well, maybe if you’re Scarlett Johansson’s twin sister.
Perhaps you should try this goal on for size: I want to look like the best version of my biological parents. There ya go — good goal!
Stop thinking you can replicate the hard bodies on Instagram by using their ‘formula.' Yes, effort and persistence work for everyone — but not everyone has the same genetic mix (or plastic surgeon.) You’ve got what you’ve got — now add proper nutrition and exercise and see how far you can go.
Thanks mom and dad!
Myth: I want to drop half my body weight by April.
Truth: The average, highly motivated person can drop about two pounds per week. Disregard the ‘medical professional’ wearing a white lab coat that claims otherwise. (Note to self: purchase a lab coat.)
Sorry, but healthy, sustainable weight loss is a bit of a grind. Slow and steady wins the race. The tortoise beats the hare. Easy come, easy go. The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. If one door closes and another door opens, your house is probably haunted.
Your body is smart (unlike your goals) and will punish you for watching infomercials. It strives for stasis and balance which means big changes are met defensively. If there’s a disturbance in the Force your body compensates by sending you back to go — without collecting $200. That’s why Biggest Loser contestants gain all their weight back — plus bonus pounds!
Myth: I’m too old!
Truth: This is an easy one! Many young people can get away without exercise. All old people should exercise — especially weight training! I don’t have enough space to list all the benefits.
Myth: My Zumba class keeps me strong.
Truth: Fitness classes are energetic and lots of fun. I instructed spin classes for many years.
Here’s the rub: Whether your Sweatin’ to the Oldies or sitting on that oh-so-comfortable spin bike saddle for an hour, your time may be better spent lifting weights, building muscle. Take half the time you spend performing cardio and hit the weight room.
By the way, the mom who spent 60 minutes doing five-pound bicep-curl-squat-combinations in class just hoisted a 30-pound toddler with one arm, while shouldering a purse and gym bag. Sorry, adding a few pounds to a fitness class doesn’t do squat!
By the way (part two) — bouncing around for an hour burns off a bagel. If you don’t skip the bagel, you’re back to zero.
Myth: Protein is a magic elixir.
Truth: Can we all just get over protein?! Protein doesn’t help you lose weight!
If I see one more (well intentioned) parent asking Timmy to pick his favourite protein bar flavour at Costco, I’m going to scream. Protein bars are candy bars — with added protein!
Things you (and Timmy) don’t need in order to thrive and survive: A protein shake at the mall, protein powder supplements, processed food with added protein.
Myth: Wearable technology helps you lose weight while tracking REM sleep and bowel movements!
Truth: As wearable technology sales boom so do obesity rates. Coincidence?
Wearable technology is about as good as the missed workout it's not tracking. By the way, nice watch. Kind of like buying an expensive car to match the job you don’t have.
Incorrect tactic: ‘I want to lose 30 pounds. Guess I should buy a fitness tracker… and some running shoes… and get my hair done… and get a tattoo to celebrate my new venture. Oh look, I just clocked 12 steps from my car to the donut store!’
Correct tactic: ‘I want to lose 30 pounds. Guess I should eat less and start exercising.’
Paul Robinson has enjoyed 35 years in the fitness industry as an executive, personal trainer and speaker. He offers private, virtual sessions to clients across Canada. You can reach him at paul@krpersonaltraining.com
