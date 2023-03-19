One of three homes that have been reconstructed into one compound has strong ties to the family of John F. Kennedy.
The Washington DC home is where Jackie Kennedy and her children, Caroline and John Jr, moved after JFK was assassinated in November 1963.
Jackie bought the town home, which dates back to the 1790s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, in December 1963, a week after moving out of The White House, according to a historical report commissioned on the property.
The family lived there for only a brief period of time, as it became a tourist attraction, drawing crowds of curiosity seekers, who left trash on the sidewalk outside the house, the report said.
Jackie and the children moved to New York City in September 1964.
The late construction entrepreneur, David W. Hudgens, started assembling the three homes into a single compound in 1997, buying a brick home next door to the former Kennedy house for US$1.2 million. In 2006, he purchased an 1880-era home on the block for US$1.625 million and in 2017, he bought the former Kennedy home for US$5.25 million.
Not long after that purchase, Hudgens commissioned architect Dale Overmyer to combine the homes after a remodel of each one, which has recently been completed.
The houses maintain their architectural distinction and there are connections between all three, said Overmyer. There is also a passage built under the properties, allowing access to parking from the Kennedy house.
The compound, in the tony Washington DC neighbourhood of Georgetown, has been listed for sale for US$26.5 million by Jonathan Taylor, founder of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Real estate website Zillow says it is the most expensive listing in Georgetown and if it sells at list or over it could set a price record for Washington, D.C., according to Taylor
The process of combining and renovating the homes took almost four years, said Overmyer, adding Hudgens wanted to create a home where “presidents and dignitaries could visit, and fundraising events could occur. He also wanted all three houses to work independently or together.”
The compound measures 16,300-sq.-ft. and has 13 bedrooms.
Overmeyer said elements of the Kennedy house remain, including the entry hall and a first floor living room. Other features include the original fireplaces, a wood-paneled library and a dining room with a gold leaf ceiling.
The entire second floor of the Kennedy home now serves as an enormous primary bedroom suite, with generous dressing rooms and large, spa-like bathrooms, said Overmyer.
One of the adjacent homes has a grand salon with a gold mirror above the mantel, and an elaborate hand-painted ceiling with frescos. A roof terrace has views of the Washington Monument.
Taylor said the Georgetown market is still active but has “calmed down” following the Covid-induced frenzy of 2021 and early 2022. The average sale price of a home in Washington, DC was $550,000 in February, down 14.7% since last year, according to Redfin.
