Exterior

Exterior

 Photos from Sotheby's

One of three homes that have been reconstructed into one compound has strong ties to the family of John F. Kennedy.

The Washington DC home is where Jackie Kennedy and her children, Caroline and John Jr, moved after JFK was assassinated in November 1963.

Entrance way

Entrance way
Kitchen

Kitchen
Bedroom

Bedroom
Foyer

Foyer
Exterior

Exterior

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.