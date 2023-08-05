Strathmore, AB, resident Ted Van Raamt is encouraging people to honour his legacy by competing in the running with the bulls at the Strathmore Stampede.
“It’s a rush,” said Van Raamt in an interview.
“It’s exhilarating.”
Van Raamt is famous at the Strathmore Stampede for having competed in the running with the bulls 12 times. On some of these occasions, he has ended up in the hospital.
While these hospitalizations fit his nickname Should Be Dead Ted, he said he received it while living in Ontario from all of the craziness he has survived. Some of the craziness includes accidents, being run over by trucks and poles, and suffering diving injuries.
He has broken 107 bones in his life. The worst injury he said he has received from the running with the bulls was a dislocated hip in 2014.
Van Raamt dislocated his hip when a bull came running around the corner while he was not paying attention. A person yelled look out, and the bull hit him in the crotch.
He called this injury “a blinding flash of pain.” Another major injury he suffered was when he broke five ribs in 2015.
The bull rammed right into him and knocked his wind out. He said it did not hurt right away, but he could feel the pain 10 minutes later.
While he will not be participating in this year’s running with the bulls, he will be cheering people on. He has leukaemia and cannot afford the injuries.
Van Raamt said competitors should keep an eye on the single bulls. Bulls are herd animals, and those who are separated will do whatever they can to get back into the group.
He acknowledged running with the bulls has taught him to have fun. He added people “can hide behind the fence all you like, but unless you get out and experience it, you’re never going to get that kind of exhilaration.”
While large municipalities hold rodeos, he said small town ones are great because of the action, which people can sit close to.
He estimates he has cost the Canadian healthcare system millions of dollars from his injuries. One unrelated injury led to him spending six months in hospital.
He said this year’s Strathmore Stampede should be a good show. After all, people have been putting a ton of effort into it.
Van Raamt concluded by saying people can live by doing the running with the bulls.
“If you’re an adrenaline junkie, it’s right up your line to do it,” he said.
The Strathmore Stampede runs from Friday to Monday. The bull run is Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m.
Former Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Leela Aheer (Chestermere-Strathmore) assisted in rescuing a bull runner who was caught under a bull at the Strathmore Stampede in 2022.
“If you ever wonder what kind of leader @LeelaAheer would be,” said Aheer’s former leadership campaign manager Sarah Biggs.
“Yesterday she grabbed a bull.”
If you ever wonder what kind of leader @LeelaAheer would be…Yesterday she grabbed a bull. Jumped right in front of it. Pushed it, to save someone who was stuck under. She did not hesitate one minute. This is my friend. And this is who I want as a leader#ableg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/MGRVonSlMV— Sarah Biggs (@sarahbyyc) August 1, 2022
(0) comments
