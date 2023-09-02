Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Conservative MP-elect Shuv Majumdar (Calgary-Heritage, AB) said representing the riding is not an experience he thought he would ever have.
“The honour of representing a riding as special as Calgary-Heritage is a pretty special thing for me personally given my work history with both Preston Manning and Stephen Harper,” said Majumdar in an interview.
Majumdar said he has many experiences which are geared towards serving Calgary-Heritage and fighting for Canada’s interests. Working with Manning in his early 20s gave him a foundational anchoring in first principles of conservative thinking, populism, and democracy.
When he worked in Iraq and Afghanistan for five years, he trained organizers and politicians in how to advocate for their rights in difficult environments. His time abroad led to him becoming an advisor to former prime minister Stephen Harper and former foreign affairs minister John Baird on foreign policy.
The Conservative MP-elect went on to say his mixture of experiences of coming from the conservative movement, fighting for democracy, and working within government culminated in an interesting way.
In the last seven years working in business with Harper and examining Canada’s interests around the world, he said his life experiences have prepared him to be a champion for Calgary-Heritage.
When former Conservative MP Bob Benzen (Calgary-Heritage) stood down, Majumdar decided to see how people would feel about his candidacy. A close friend said he had spent a ton of time advising people to knock on doors, but questioned if he could do that for himself.
He admitted he could do that. The first day was difficult, as it is tougher for people to talk about themselves as a subject than a person who they believe in.
As he started taking his case to people across Calgary-Heritage for the Conservative nomination, he said he realized he knows “how to bridge the pain they’re feeling with the ideas that can actually meet their needs.” He discovered inside him that he could be a fighter for these people.
Majumdar pledged to axe the carbon tax. From fuelling people’s cars to buying their groceries, he said the carbon tax is having a devastating impact on low-income people.
The best way he said Western alienation can be remedied is to have a government working for Western Canadians and getting out of the way. He saw first hand on how Harper governed Canada, and one of his greatest accomplishments was dealing with Quebec independence and Western alienation.
He continued by saying Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is “bringing conservative principles into the modern age in a way that’s relevant to people who are feeling hopeless and fear.” These people have seen every institution in Canada broken over the last eight years.
If people are vulnerable today, he said life is too gruelling to care about politics. One of Poilievre’s greatest successes has been connecting with people who would be uninclined to trust their politicians, and he is doing it because he is articulating clear solutions.
On every single metric, Majumdar said Canada is heading in a downward spiral.
“A change is needed,” he said.
“I think we need to fire Justin Trudeau and hire Pierre Poilievre so that we can fix this country and restore this promise — the promise of what this country is supposed to mean for so many people.”
Majumdar won the Calgary-Heritage byelection with 65.5% of the vote on July 24.
