Cowboy Heaven is about a nine-hour drive south of Calgary.
Naturally, we’re talking about a luxury four-bedroom home, called Cowboy Heaven, just south of Bozeman, MT, that has been listed by PureWest Christie's International Real Estate for a cool US$17 million.
The listing information says, “Cowboy Heaven is perched on a ridgeline in Moonlight Basin provides unsurpassed privacy and the best ski-in/ski-out access in the western US.”
“The winter and summer recreation from your backdoor is world class with direct access to skiing/hiking/biking trails connecting to either Moonlight Basin or Big Sky Resort.”
“Included is a Signature Membership to the private Moonlight Basin, which provides access to the Jack Nicklaus Reserve Golf Course, Moonlight, and Lake Lodges offering a variety of restaurants, spas, fitness facilities, and extensive recreational opportunities, all just 30 minutes to Yellowstone National Park.”
The Daily Mail says, “Yellowstone Ranch, eat your heart out,” referring to the nearby ranch featured in the popular TV series Yellowstone.
The custom-made Durfeld log home, built in 2002 on 2,42 acres, measures 4,940-sq.-ft. exudes a cosy, cabin feel with four bedrooms, each with its own en-suite, two additional partial bathrooms, two large living areas, a workout room and a loft with a wet bar
For lovers of downhill skiing, there is a ski slope adjacent to the home and Big Sky Resort, with 5,850 skiable acres and 4,350 vertical feet is about 10 minutes away.
Hiking and biking trails are nearby for summer use.
Surrounding the homestead is old-growth forest and views offer a panoramic view of the surrounding mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.