Former independent MP Derek Sloan said he believes his new book, Glorious and Free, will allow people to better understand how he views politics.
“Glorious and Free is a chronicle of my time in politics as well as my views on issues facing Canada,” said Sloan in a Friday interview.
“I wanted to bring it out earlier, but certain parts of the story had to finish before I could.”
Sloan said the book is half autobiography, half his take on political issues. The first part is like a conversation where there's a paragraph of another person speaking and his thoughts after.
There are a variety of different perspectives in the book. He said it “gives people a full picture of who I am and what I stand for.”
The book talks about his time as a Conservative and independent MP, the behind-the-scene conversations, and what he saw in Parliament. One of the conversations was with former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole about his place in the party after the leadership race.
O’Toole flipped with his persona during the Conservative leadership race and the one after. Sloan said he was “keen to court my supporters during the leadership race, but was quick to move to sideline me afterwards.”
Sloan was booted out of the Conservative caucus in 2021.
He was punted in a secret ballot among his colleagues after O’Toole slammed him for accepting a donation during the Conservative leadership race from prominent Canadian white supremacist Paul Fromm.
Sloan countered by saying he had no idea who Fromm was and pointed out the Conservatives took a 10% cut of the money because they processed it.
The former independent MP went on to say Canada is “heading in a socialist and also an autocratic direction.” He added people have experienced censorship, overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic, and fiscal unsustainability.
He said people need to stand up and become aware of the problems going on. There are a bunch of problems diluting what Canada is, not the least being the standard of living, which erodes every day.
Sloan said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is better than O’Toole. He said he believes Poilievre is more or less the same person who he says he is.
While he loves some of Poilievre’s policies, he said he's playing it too safe. These policies came too late, as he had two years to stand up for them.
Glorious and Free touches on topics such as immigration, climate change, energy, foreign policy, and manufacturing. It shows what he would do if he was leading Canada.
He said he hopes to push forward these ideas with the book and believes people will take them up. He wants the issues to be tackled to make Canada a better place.
Sloan concluded by saying people should buy his book because there are a number of issues facing Canada.
“This book gives a fairly comprehensive overview of where we should stand on those issues,” he said.
The Ontario Party announced in 2021 it chose Sloan as its new leader.
“Many congratulations to Derek Sloan on becoming the leader of our party,” said Ontario Party President Raphael Rosch.
“Ontario voters desperately need a real alternative to the compassionless and heavy-handed approaches of the PCs, Liberals, and the NDP, where there is always someone left behind, and those are usually average Ontarians who just want to lead a quiet life and provide for their family.”
