Christians in Henan province, China, must complete an online form and receive approval to attend church services, according to reports by the non-profit China Aid and the Christian Broadcasting Network.

If believers in Henan province want to participate in religious activities, they must make online reservations before they can attend services in churches, mosques, or Buddhist temples. The registration is made through an application called “Smart Religion,” developed by the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Commission of Henan Province.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(2) comments

MLC
MLC

Socialist autocracies despise competition and are essentially insecure in their overwhelming need for domination of all aspects of social living.

The more politically extreme the autocracy (socialism can be extreme left or right),

the less any other facet of society not under state control, ie: religion can be tolerated. Polarizing is an essential tool and control of religious beliefs while using them as potential social wedges is a popular pastime of such governments.

Sound familiar?

Report Add Reply
True-Bruit
True-Bruit

Any bets on when the app lands here?

Report Add Reply

