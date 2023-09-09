The following is sponsored content paid for by The Wellness Company
As America’s leading cardiologist and COVID-19 expert, Dr. Peter McCullough wasn’t afraid to stand up to big pharma, big tech and big government during the pandemic, and he is showing that same courage to sound the alarm today about the ongoing risks posted by mRNA and spike protein shedding:
“One of the most common questions I am asked from the unvaccinated stems from concerns over “shedding”…mRNA vaccines are indeed gene therapy products and should have been submitted to excretion studies by DARPA funded researchers long ago.
Sadly, these careful development steps were skipped from the beginning in our military-style vaccine development program, and now the public is grappling with the issue of nucleic acid and Spike protein shedding as a potential concern among those who have worked so hard to remain healthy and free of COVID-19 vaccination.
Fertig et al, have shown mRNA is circulatory in blood for at least two weeks with no reduction in concentration out to that time point. Likewise, Hanna et al, have found mRNA within breast milk. Less data exists on Spike protein shedding, but it is not a far stretch to understand this is well within the realm of reality. The pivotal questions are:
1. For how long is a recently vaccinated person at risk to shed on to others?
2. Can shed mRNA be taken up by the recipient and begin to produce Spike protein just like vaccination?
3. Can shed Spike protein cause disease as it does in the vaccinated (e.g. myocarditis, blood clots, etc.)?”
Dr. McCullough has been researching the duration of spike-induced injuries as a proxy for risk. While the results are early, he reports that the damage is long-lasting:
“My attention was drawn to the follow-up MRI scans… only 20% had resolved their abnormalities at over six months (199 days). Other, early cases that weren’t resolved continue to show evidence of spike protein lingering two years after initial exposure.
Therefore, the question we should all be asking ourselves is, “how do I deal with this? Can I get it out of my body?”
The mRNA and adenoviral DNA products were rolled out with no idea on how or when the body would ever breakdown the genetic code.
The synthetic mRNA carried on lipid nanoparticles appears to be resistant to breakdown by human ribonucleases by design so the product would be long-lasting and produce the protein product of interest for a considerable time period… it is a big problem when the protein is the pathogenic SARS-CoV-2 Spike.”
Fortunately, Dr. McCullough has identified a solution: the best-known way to remove and protect against mRNA-carrying spike proteins is a daily dose of over-the-counter nattokinase:
“Nattokinase is an enzyme produced by fermenting soybeans with bacteria Bacillus subtilis var. natto and has been available as an oral supplement. It degrades fibrinogen, factor VII, cytokines, and factor VIII and has been studied for its cardiovascular benefits. Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.”
If you or someone you love would like to try nattokinase, The Wellness Company’s “Spike Support Formula” contains nattokinase plus other extracts and is designed by Dr. Peter McCullough and his team.
In The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula you will find:
• Nattokinase (enzyme shown to dissolve spike protein)
• Selenium (aids in helping the body repair itself and recover)
• Dandelion root (may prevent spike protein from binding to cells)
• Black sativa extract (may facilitate cellular repair)
• Green tea extract (provides added defenses at the cellular level through scavenging for free radicals)
• Irish sea moss (could help rebuild damaged tissue and muscle)
Here is Dr. Jen VanDeWater talking about all the elements of The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula:
People are saying about The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula:
“I saw Dr. McCullough talk about the product and decided to give it a try. A month and a half later, I feel sooo much better. I also have recommended the product to family members to help them detox from the painful side effects of the vaccine.”
“I feel like I have had brain fog for the past 18 months and after taking this supplement noticed the fog lifting finally. I plan to buy more for myself and now a friend suffering from heart issues.”
“I am grateful for the Wellness Company and for you coming out with this spike protein vitamins. I am a big believer in natural healing and not pharmaceutical drugs. Thank you for doing what is right and for speaking truth in a world that is so dark.”
Covid was basically the same as the flu except milder
Basically no one died of Covid unless you were over 85 with other health issues
The “vaccines” are a thousand times more dangerous to the health of an average person than covid ever was
I know this is a paid advertisement. But then Covid bio-hazard was never properly tested prior to given emergency authorization for on the population, effectively turning the population into guinea pigs for a new medical horror. It has come out that the perfectly safe vaccine was neither effective nor safe. Yet government is still so involved with big pharma that they reject that the mRNA bio-hazard is dangerous. I know that using a lipid nano-particle allows it to cross the brain barrier, then leading to spike proteins showing up in the brain. Never mind that the mRNA in the lipid nanoparticles exit the cells in the arms and travel elsewhere in the body. Covid gave rise to this new method for vaccines which have never been properly tested. A proper test for vaccines mRNA should have taken 10 years with the vaccine considered the problem of any conditions until proven otherise. None of this was done, the vaccine was tested and released based on it being safer than the virus. I think it is now proving to be more dangerous than the virus.
