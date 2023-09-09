McCullogh Carlson

Dr. Peter McCullough lays things out about COVID-19 for then-Fox News host, Tucker Carlson.

As America’s leading cardiologist and COVID-19 expert, Dr. Peter McCullough wasn’t afraid to stand up to big pharma, big tech and big government during the pandemic, and he is showing that same courage to sound the alarm today about the ongoing risks posted by mRNA and spike protein shedding:

Boris Hall
Covid was basically the same as the flu except milder

Basically no one died of Covid unless you were over 85 with other health issues

The “vaccines” are a thousand times more dangerous to the health of an average person than covid ever was

rianc
I know this is a paid advertisement. But then Covid bio-hazard was never properly tested prior to given emergency authorization for on the population, effectively turning the population into guinea pigs for a new medical horror. It has come out that the perfectly safe vaccine was neither effective nor safe. Yet government is still so involved with big pharma that they reject that the mRNA bio-hazard is dangerous. I know that using a lipid nano-particle allows it to cross the brain barrier, then leading to spike proteins showing up in the brain. Never mind that the mRNA in the lipid nanoparticles exit the cells in the arms and travel elsewhere in the body. Covid gave rise to this new method for vaccines which have never been properly tested. A proper test for vaccines mRNA should have taken 10 years with the vaccine considered the problem of any conditions until proven otherise. None of this was done, the vaccine was tested and released based on it being safer than the virus. I think it is now proving to be more dangerous than the virus.

