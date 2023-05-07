Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley.

 Image by Arthur C. Green

Love her or hate her, Rachel Notley undoubtedly made Alberta political history.

The daughter of the late Grant Notley, who led the NDP for 16 years until his death in 1984, became leader herself in 2014. One year later, her party took 41% of the vote to seize power for the first time, only to lose it to the United Conservative Party in 2019.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Never forget Notley hired an eco-activist to oversee all O & G projects. Nothing got built, no moving forward anywhere. Projects were cancelled. Coal plants were closed before any other infrastructure was upgraded or implemented. Notley government was a train wreck.

Frank Jack
Frank Jack

No matter the issue or crisis, dog face has the same answer - more state power, more spending, more taxation, more bureaucracy, and an ever larger boot on your throat.

Free Canada
Free Canada

NDP has made so many bad choices. It could be they are just naive. Or it could be they are just part of the WEF plan to slowly destroy western society and bring in the NWO. Either way, the NDP must not every run anything in Alberta again.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s unbelievable that people don’t understand that Notley IS Trudeau and Notley IS Singh

There is absolutely no difference

They represent unrestrained fascism

