Although pandemic mandates captured most citizens, one Saskatchewan grandmother said she “would not put up with crap” and no one could scare her into doing so.

In an interview, Swift Current’s Alice Boux told the Western Standard how she shopped without a mask, kept her mom from isolation and found a freedom-loving church for refusing to bow.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(15) comments

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

So happy to see this story but there are plenty of us in the same situation. I am 75 and health and never got the shot, although I wore a mask when forced - don't want a criminal record at my age. I am still not sure if I can cross the US border or get treatment in a hospital, so I won't even try. Some of my kids got the shots and said some of the same things to me, but it has become a non-issue and is not discussed now. I think they are starting to see through the publicity, but it is too bad that all the lies are not acknowledged openly and there is still discrimination against us.


FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Lol, same here, I went along to get along, wore my mask when told, but drew the line at the clotshot. Put up with the Natsi store clerks(Costco are you listening) harassing me about not wearing my mask properly, and “you have to stand behind the plexiglass”. Almost cancelled my membership but my wife talked me out of it. But I will not comply again.


Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Wow! She has big cajone$. Big thumbs-up to her for her courage.

In Brooks,Alberta, masks were optional at Walmart, Canadian Tire, Home Hardware, Safeway and some other stores. I went maskless. I stopped patronizing everywhere else: McDonald's, A&W, Tim Horton, Boston Pizza to name but a few.


Left Coast
Left Coast

Kudos to the Lady . . . she is one of the brighter members of society !

Her son was obviously a victim of the Legacy Media, even got his child Vaxed, insane!

Next problem coming I have been predicting for twenty years now . . .

"UN calls for Christians who don’t accept pedophilia to be shunned from society

The United Nations has warned Christians that if they do not fully embrace the legalization of pedophilia, they will be excluded from participating in society.

In a disturbing new declaration, UN expert Victor Madrigal-Borloz says religious freedom can only be tolerated if religious people fully embrace the globalist agenda, including radical LGBTQ+ ideology.

The LGBTQ+ ideology the UN is pushing originates from a report issued earlier this year that calls for the decriminalization of sex between adults and minors."

https://gellerreport.com/2023/08/un-chief-christians-who-dont-accept-pedophiles-will-be-excluded-from-society.html/?lctg=49467994


FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Never again. Never ever again should we allow this to happen to us.


Boris Hall
Boris Hall

I agree but they are trying and doing the exact same thing with “climate change”

Hopefully there are not as many sheep drinking the Kool Aid this time


LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup]


Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]100%


srlawoffice
srlawoffice

My daughter in Portland said the same thing-almost word for word-to me as this woman's son in Victoria and has cut me off from herself and one of my grandsons. I was almost arrested for refusing to wear a mask at the Medicine Hat Costco. I suspected from the beginning that the vaccines were not safe: anyone with any sense had to realize that they were too experimental. Too many people have succumbed to the mass hypnosis psychosis surrounding this Pandemic". I fear for the future.


eshea
eshea

Wow a person with convictions!!- I couldn't agree more.

I was never vaxxed and refused masks and was barred from entering a club I was member of for 40years.

I still have an aquantince who tells me I had a choice- Yeah right. Then he told me I should be denied health care for not complying.

Great- if only more Canadians would push back this stuff would end.

I was gonna take an Alaskan cruise(Princess) and they are still checking Vaxx proof; if not vaxxed, they will test you and then quarantine you on your cruise if you get on.

A 35yr old man in London Ont. was denied a kidney transplant from a brother who matched- He died leaving 5 kids a month ago. Then they had the gall to ask him to donate his organs!!!

People tell me this stuff is over... NOT!

I couldn't enter the US till May 11 this year- 3-1/2 years later than 2 weeks to flatten the curve.

More power to you and yours and stay the course.

We need more like you(and me).

I bought a shirt on Rebel news that say's "I will not comply".

I met Tamara Lich a few weeks ago and I still support her and Chris Barber.

Thanks for the article- We are not alone as they want us 'fringe minority' to think!


LJeromeS
LJeromeS

A huge thumbs-up for Lee for writing this, and the WS for running this story. I think the Globalists are in disarray but are not done trying, yet. The MSM deserves to go down for what they are still suppressing in this fight.


PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup][thumbup]


Boris Hall
Boris Hall

These are the new heroes of Canada

Courageously standing up against the fascist evil that has infected our country under the ChiCom installed psychopath Trudeau


PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup]


guest50
guest50

[thumbup]



