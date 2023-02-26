There's been a lot of back-and-forth about ‘15-minute cities,’ which are designed so that whatever you need — from groceries to movies to drugstores to parks and recreation to employment centres to gasoline to whatever — are only a 15-minute trip from where you live.
Actually, take gasoline off the list because everything is supposed to be a 15-minute walk or bike ride away.
Speaking of gasoline, the Saudis are getting into the 15-minute game, with some inside the box thinking, unveiling a cube shopping mall and entertainment area measuring 400 metres high and 400 metres long on all sides.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who's also prime minister and chairman of the New Murabba Development Company (NMDC), which is overseeing the development, announced the project last week, saying the area will use “holographic technology to take visitors on fantasy trips to virtual worlds.”
Called the New Murabba, it's the latest project announced for the Saudi Vision 2030, a development plan to change the look and feel of the capital city of Riyadh.
The New Murabba will be built in the heart of a 19-km area in the northwest of the capital, according to NMDC's website, and designed “to welcome hundreds of thousands of residents to facilities that include 80 entertainment and culture venues, 9,000 hotel rooms and 980,000 square meters of retail space.”
The Mukaab landmark shopping centre at its core is planned to reinvent the region with green areas and walking and cycle paths, “promoting healthy, active lifestyles and community activities, offering a unique living, working and entertainment experience. A promotional video shows everything within the city will be accessible within a 15-minute walk, as other major cities turn their attention to the controversial 15-minute city concept.
Surrounded by the cube structure, the inner spiral can display realistic images around the building. Renderings show spacecraft flying overhead, huge mountain ranges and towering waterfalls all projected onto the desert scene.
The development comes as Saudi Arabia looks to diversify its economy and add sustainable projects and cities to its roster, currently dependent on oil for 80% of its export income.
It's estimated it would add SAR180 billion (CAD$65 billion) to non-oil GDP in Saudi Arabia.
Critics in Europe warned such cities would not be compatible with cars, making city movement difficult for emergency services, but NMDC says the project, a 20-minute drive from the nearest airport, has plans to accommodate drivers where needed.
Saudi Arabia, with one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, is planning a number of so-called megaprojects intended to reinvent its economy.
A planned smart city, Neom, in northwest Saudi Arabia, was announced by the Crown Prince in October 2017, also as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 to reduce oil dependence, diversify the economy and build up public service sectors.
The ambitious project would be powered exclusively by wind and solar power and is estimated to cost CAD$677.5 billion.
All basic services are expected to be within a five-minute walking distance for nine million residents.
Amnesty International (AI) noted the Saudi Vision 2030 was enabled by a large-scale demolition and eviction plan which impacted half a million people in Jeddah alone, a violation of international human rights standards and discriminating against foreign nationals, says AI.
The New Murabba project is expected to be completed by 2030.
(6) comments
The big difference is that the New Murabba is a brand new development. They are building this neighborhood from scratch.
Not so in Alberta cities such as Edmonton. It would take a lot of urban redesign and construction to ideally offer all shopping, entertainment, and basic necessities within a 15 minute walk. Businesses would have to be on board to open in these districts. If seriously attempted, this would be a time consuming and expensive process that would take years. No, in Edmonton they talk all these benefits and features which are unrealistic and with no real plans to offer. Not that someone would want to walk in -15C or below anyways. All Edmonton and other Alberta urban centres that implement 15 minute cities will offer is barricades between districts and fines for those who leave these districts more thnn the allotted number of times. Also, geospatial tracing and centalized digital currencies shut off citizens with a low credit score.
SMART City/Living Labs That's what they're calling it at Calgary City Hall. In reality (S)urveillance(M)onitering(A)nalysis)(R)eporting (T)ech City Projects.https://www.calgary.ca/content/www/en/home/major-projects/smart-city/living-labs.html
I've attempted to get clarification & details from my elected Councillor's office and the City Information Technology Officer with no real, clear, satisfactory answers.
They either claim to be totally unaware and stated that I believed this is a conspiracy or responded with a senseless word salad.
No conspiracy. Many of us know exactly what this is; a WEF initiative from the evil, authoritarian, totalitarian globalists. https://www.weforum.org/impact/smart-cities-governance-alliance/
This is scary stuff, total control. And none of us want to live that.
this is clearly not what the WEF globalists are talking about. With 9000 hotel rooms, it is obviously designed to be a tourist attraction of some kind. Trust the Saudis to look for free advertising from all the thumb-sucking "journalists" out there by associating all the obvious buzz-words of the WEF with this "project" that has nothing to do with what WEF if talking about.....
It's a Borg Cube landed in the desert. You will be assimilated. Resistance is futile!
My thoughts exactly
Is that we're building in Edmonton I'm all for it, but I doubt it. So what's building this new city oil and gas revenues 80%.
