There's been a lot of back-and-forth about ‘15-minute cities,’ which are designed so that whatever you need — from groceries to movies to drugstores to parks and recreation to employment centres to gasoline to whatever — are only a 15-minute trip from where you live.

Actually, take gasoline off the list because everything is supposed to be a 15-minute walk or bike ride away.

(6) comments

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

The big difference is that the New Murabba is a brand new development. They are building this neighborhood from scratch.

Not so in Alberta cities such as Edmonton. It would take a lot of urban redesign and construction to ideally offer all shopping, entertainment, and basic necessities within a 15 minute walk. Businesses would have to be on board to open in these districts. If seriously attempted, this would be a time consuming and expensive process that would take years. No, in Edmonton they talk all these benefits and features which are unrealistic and with no real plans to offer. Not that someone would want to walk in -15C or below anyways. All Edmonton and other Alberta urban centres that implement 15 minute cities will offer is barricades between districts and fines for those who leave these districts more thnn the allotted number of times. Also, geospatial tracing and centalized digital currencies shut off citizens with a low credit score.

JGL
JGL

SMART City/Living Labs That's what they're calling it at Calgary City Hall. In reality (S)urveillance(M)onitering(A)nalysis)(R)eporting (T)ech City Projects.https://www.calgary.ca/content/www/en/home/major-projects/smart-city/living-labs.html

I've attempted to get clarification & details from my elected Councillor's office and the City Information Technology Officer with no real, clear, satisfactory answers.

They either claim to be totally unaware and stated that I believed this is a conspiracy or responded with a senseless word salad.

No conspiracy. Many of us know exactly what this is; a WEF initiative from the evil, authoritarian, totalitarian globalists. https://www.weforum.org/impact/smart-cities-governance-alliance/

This is scary stuff, total control. And none of us want to live that.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

this is clearly not what the WEF globalists are talking about. With 9000 hotel rooms, it is obviously designed to be a tourist attraction of some kind. Trust the Saudis to look for free advertising from all the thumb-sucking "journalists" out there by associating all the obvious buzz-words of the WEF with this "project" that has nothing to do with what WEF if talking about.....

kmb
kmb

It's a Borg Cube landed in the desert. You will be assimilated. Resistance is futile!

PersonOne
PersonOne

My thoughts exactly

guest310
guest310

Is that we're building in Edmonton I'm all for it, but I doubt it. So what's building this new city oil and gas revenues 80%.

