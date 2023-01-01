The Burks

The Burks

See the world up close and personal and yet never leave home — and, no, we’re not talking about an interactive trip on the internet.

It’s the future for Austin Wells of San Diego, who laid out US$300,000 for a 12-year lease on an apartment on the MV Narrative, a cruise ship being built in Croatia by cruise line Storylines, that sets sail in 2025. 

MV Narrative living room

MV Narrative living room 
MV Narrative rendering

MV Narrative rendering
MV Narrative stateroom

MV Narrative stateroom

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.