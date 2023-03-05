Most cities have bylaws that very clearly state what types of homes can be built in various neighbourhoods, from single-family homes to low-rise or high-rise apartment buildings. The bylaws can also control architecture designs, exterior colours and more, such tree placement on private lots.
And then there are places that basically have a ‘have at ‘er’ attitude.
We present five designs that ‘had at ‘er’ and would have city planners pulling out their hair.
THE MUSHROOM HOUSE in PERINTON, NEW YORK
There are approximately 14 different types of mushrooms, according to epicuious.com, so this may qualify as #15. This contemporary residence was built between 1970 and 1972 with that odd appearance that resembles mushrooms or maybe flying saucers on stems. The interior rooms are decorated in mosaic tiling and the structure’s design patterned after a stem of Queen Anne’s lace, which is biennial plant that grows in clay soils and can be a threat to recovering grasslands, just so you know.
UPSIDE DOWN HOUSE in TRASSENHEIDE, GERMANY
Looks like this one is a bit tipsy. Designed for a special exhibition in Trassenheide Germany, the upside own house is open to the public for visiting. The creators, Klaudiusz Golos and Sebastion Mikuciuk, say they “didn’t build the house for a reason, they just wanted to do something different.” And that they did. The World Stands on its Head is the official name of the project; even all the rooms inside were created upside down.
BEER CAN HOUSE in HOUSTON, TEXAS
In 1968, John Milkovisch, a former upholster on Southern Pacific Railroad, decorated the house with approximately 50,000 beer cans. He started on the exterior of the house, making a metal canopy that was adorned with strings of beer can tops, each piece glittering like garlands in the sunlight. Beer bottles were repurposed into walls, casting coloured shadows like stained glass. Stacks of bottles were also repurposed into fences, and broken bottles became mosaic material. Ale bet it is a stout home
THE NAUTILUS in MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
This unique shell shaped house, designed by architect Javier Senosiain, is visually unusual and bold. Following the idea of Bio-Architecture, basing buildings on the natural principles of organic forms creating harmony with nature, he was inspired to bring the life aquatic into this design. That’s a shell of a job.
CUBE HOUSES in ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS
Kubuswoningen is a set of innovative houses designed by architect Piet Blom in 1984. There are 38 small cubes and two so called ‘super-cubes’, all attached to each other. This iconic building has now been transformed into a hostel, where guests can stay in a tilted cube room.
(1) comment
Lots of interesting properties.
Problem is, none of these 'original homes' show any sense of taste, elegance or practicality. Even rich people need to be able to 'live' in their spaces.
And despite the proaganda, most of the rich dont/can't/eventually run out of money.
Hope local governments are taxing these waste of $$$ properties into local garbage dumps.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.