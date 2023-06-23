News from the USA this week that didn’t make the headlines in Canada
Walk like a man, talk like a man, then you’re a man
Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, now the voice of getting men out of women’s sports, presented at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting this week. Also at the table was Kelly Robinson, the first black, queer woman to lead the Human Rights Campaign, a neo-commie non-profit that operates under the guise of defending human rights, according to Not the Bee.
Senator John Kennedy, R-LA, asked Robinson if women could compete on an equal level with men and she answered “There’s been this news article about men that think they can beat Serena Williams in tennis. And it’s just not the case. She is stronger than them.”
The senator asked Gaines about her opinion.
Gaines pointed out that in 1998, a male pro-tennis player, Karsten Braasch, ranked 203rd globally among men, beat both Williams sisters at the Australian Open.
Then she added, “My experience, my husband swam at University of Kentucky as well. In terms of accolades and in terms of national rankings I'm a better swimmer than him. He could kick my butt any day of the week.”
Enjoy @Riley_Gaines_ dunking on a Democrat testifying on men’s and women’s athletics in front of a Senate committee: pic.twitter.com/BwlLhgPfPu— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 21, 2023
Dumping on the streets of San Francisco
San Francisco Mayor London Breed baffled residents of the Bay Area this week when she said problems like people “defecating on the streets” can be solved by focusing on Climate Change and Artificial Intelligence.
Breed was responding to a recent video from Ron DeSantis who claimed “we have to stop this madness” after touring San Francisco.
DeSantis also tweeted, “Leadership matters. Cities like San Francisco that have embraced leftist policies have destroyed the quality of life of their citizens and sparked an exodus of productive people to greener pastures. We need to restore sanity across this country.”
“He’s using the oldest playbook in politics,” said Breed. “He’s talking bad about what’s wrong. Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden were here talking about climate change, artificial intelligence. They’re talking about solutions!”
INSANITY: San Francisco Mayor @LondonBreed responds to @RonDeSantis by saying people pooping and using drugs in her city's streets is just a "snapshot" of the situation.She says she needs "solutions" like talking about climate change and AI.No wonder her city is a sewer! pic.twitter.com/4laGxplTME— Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) June 21, 2023
Protester carried away like a laundry basket case
When you’re a progressive, left-wing activist, the wrong place to protest is at an event sponsored by Turning Point USA, which is very much to the right of the political and ideological lines.
And you especially want to be respectful while the national anthem is being sung.
It’s something one activist learned when, after starting his protest, a security guard carried him down a flight of stairs, “like a basket of laundry” reports The Gateway Pundit, adding “social media responses to the incident included, ‘Strong cop! Strong move!!!! Love it’ and ‘Way to show us how it's done!’"
The video shows the activist, still protesting, in the clutches of the guard while the anthem is being sung, followed by chants of "USA USA."
Security removed some trans activists during the middle of the National Anthem at our BLEXIT/TPUSA Liberation Tour in NYC. Maybe they were mad their flag wasn’t flying next to the Stars and Stripes? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6P9g2LSum5— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 17, 2023
In California Joe Biden parties like it’s 2020
“Joe Biden supporters (mostly the people relying on him for a job) swear that the president has never been more intelligible and coherent than he is now,” says Brodigan on Louder with Crowder, adding Biden was in California this week, where he vowed to protect America’s waterways by the year 2020.
“And maybe most important, I’ve committed to, by 2020, we will have conserved 30% of all the lands and waters the United States has jurisdiction over and simultaneously reduce emissions to blunt climate impact,” Biden told the crowd, before being lead away.
BIDEN: "I've committed that by 2020, we will have conserved 30% of all the lands and waters..." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RTePcYFOpk— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2023
This way, Mr. President, come with me.
Rep. Anna Eshoo physically pulls Biden across the stage to meet with attendees after his speech pic.twitter.com/g08tcq0wSS— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2023
