Dianne Gordon, 65, from White Lake Township, a suburb of Detroit, worked a job at VC's Marketplace, about three miles from her home. But when her Jeep Liberty broke down last year, she was forced to walk to work and home, about an hour each way.
Gordon, who lives alone, told The Washington Post, "I didn't have a choice. I had to have a positive attitude."
On a cold January morning this year, she spotted a plastic bag full of cash at a BP gas station, learning later it totalled US$14,780, more than enough to replace the broken-down Jeep.
But she knew whoever lost the money was likely desperate to get it back, even though "It would be life-changing," she said.
"I just looked at it, and I knew it wasn't mine. This doesn't belong to me. I knew what I needed to do. I needed to call the police."
The police showed up, investigated and found the money belonged to newlyweds.
"There were also wedding cards in the bag, which [along with the money] were gifts from a wedding that [had taken] place that day," said Lt. Matthew Ivory of the White Lake Police Department.
Stacy Connell, the wife of one of the responding officers, was so moved by Gordon’s honesty, she started a GoFundMe account for her, saying "As a police officer's wife, I typically hear the bad things, so this was obviously heartwarming. I was hoping we could help her get a car, since she could have walked into any dealership and used that money."
The initial goal was to raise $10,000, but after the story aired on FOX 2 Detroit, it soared to $37,000, then $45,000 within a couple days, swelling to more than $82,000 a few weeks later.
Gordon was stunned by the outpouring of generosity, saying "I never expected anything like this. I am overwhelmed. I was just doing what I was taught to do."
But wait, there’s more.
A People magazine story said "Gordon received new wheels: a green Jeep Compass from a local car dealership, Szott Auto Group."
"I am floored," Gordon told ABC affiliate WXYZ after receiving her new car. "I am having a hard time keeping it in. I am just so excited."
Gordon said she even plans to offer rides to her co-workers who need them.
"I'll give them a ride home and pay it forward," she said.
Kaela Malchoff, 17, a girl scout in Alaska, cleverly found sales success copying fast-food restaurants, creating a drive-thru cookie booth at a Carrs grocery store parking lot in the Anchorage neighbourhood of Debarr.
She told KTUU-TV she spent three years converting a 1970s-era camping trailer into a cookie sales booth, rather than set up in a shopping mall or other usual location.
"I scraped it down to the frame and built it from the ground up," she said, adding she’s been getting good reactions from her many customers.
"They really give me a lot of compliments of how it's a smart idea and how it's very convenient for them," she said.
There’s no doubt it worked. Kaela said her March cookie sales will exceed 5,000 boxes.
Another happy girl, but for fewer buck$
Gwyneth Paltrow won her countersuit against a doctor who claimed the actress crashed into him on a Utah ski slope in 2016, leaving him with permanent damage.
An eight-person jury agreed with the ‘Goop’ founder, who said Dr. Terry Sanderson was responsible for the crash, saying she couldn’t be liable for his mental and physical deterioration, which her lawyers said happened before the accident.
In 2019 Sanderson sued Paltrow for US$3.1 million in damages, but a judge said, if he was successful, he was eligible for only $300,000 if he had won.
Paltrow countersuit asked for $1 plus her legal fees, which The New York Posts’ Page Six saying would amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“Gwyneth remained straight faced as judge Kent Holmberg summed up the verdict, but at times appeared to be stifling a smile,” reports Page Six.
