Would, if you could, drink milk from wood?
Plant-based foods: Some folks swear by them, some people swear at them and to each their own.
Aubrey Plaza, who you may know as being a star on the sitcom hit Parks and Recreation, says she has jumped into the plant-based food industry with milk made from wood.
“Have you ever looked at a tree and thought, ‘could I drink this?’ says Plaza on drinkwoodmilk.com. “I did and that’s why I created wood milk.”
According to the website, only the highest-quality hard woods are used and there is a quintuple filtration system to create the purest, best-tasting wood milk around.
Additionally, it says,”Wood Milk is made from the finest trees grown the old-fashioned way: out of the ground. We think our artisanal blend of trunks, roots and branches will be the only milk you’ll want to drink for the rest of your life” and “... sure, Wood Milk is great for you. But did you know it also tastes like real wood? A world-renowned milk sommelier said of its taste: “With delightful hints of hickory, Wood Milk is even more delicious than it looks.”
Warning, this video contains serious satire and an entertaining ending.
Welcome back, your dreams were your ticket out
Tucker Carlson got a huge ‘welcome back’ at his first public appearance since being axed by Fox News.
Carlson was the featured speaker at Rainbow Omega's annual fundraising event and there was a jam-packed crowd at the Oxford Performing Arts Center to listen to what he had to say.
"Thank you," Carlson said in response to a thunderous ovation that lasted for at least 20 seconds.
"I think I'm probably the first unemployed person ever invited to speak," Carlson he quipped. "It's funny, I never give speeches because I'm working. And when I accepted this speech, I don't know six months ago or something, I didn't realize how much free time I would have. One never knows, does one?"
Tucker gets a standing ovation last night in Oxford, AL at the Rainbow Omega charity event…his first public event since leaving Fox last week! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ucPMOpxX4s— Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) May 5, 2023
Here a Bud, there a Bud, over there a lot more Bud
Hell, now you can’t even give it away.
That's what OutKick founder, Clay Travis, found out when he conducted an experiment on whether Nashville music fans would put the Anheuser-Busch controversy behind them and put a can of Bud Light into their hands.
At the West Fest concert in the Nashville area, Travis filled up a cooler with cold beers from a variety of breweries offering everyone who came by to take a free beer.
In the cooler was a sign that said, ‘Pick which beer you want.’
According to Travis, "No one would take the Bud Light all night long. Big issue going forward for Bud Light is many don’t even want to be seen with product. They just pick another brand."
Travis took a video at 6:45 pm, showing the cooler full of beer and a second video, shot at about 10:15 pm, showing the cooler emptied of all but Bud Light cans.
"I’m not a marketing expert, but the only beer left at the West Fest ... Bud Light," said Travis. "Not ideal. Not good."
Weekend experiment. Beers in cooler at Nashville area event. Pick which beer you want. No one would take the Bud Light all night long. Big issue going forward for Bud Light is many don’t even want to be seen with product. They just pick another brand. pic.twitter.com/UleRAjdLTc— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 8, 2023
I scream, I scream, I scream for ice cream
Joe Biden’s staff laments he eats ‘like a child’ and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, wants the 80-year-old president to follow a healthier diet, eating fish and vegetables like a big boy.
Apparently, Biden's favourite foods include "peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, BLT's, pizza, cookies, spaghetti with butter and red sauce, and ice cream that he occasionally makes into a full sundae," washed down with orange Gatorade, say his aides.
During a private dinner at the White House in September 2021, according to his sister Val, Joe said, “Damn, [Jill] makes me eat this healthy stuff all the time.”
Dr. Jill, who is not a medical doctor, selected an entree of salmon and vegetables.
When Dr, Jill left the room, Biden reportedly gobbled lemon pound cake and "finished a carton of Breyers chocolate chip ice cream for dessert."
Which of course has nothing to do with getting lost a lot of the time, right?
Wanderin' Joe gets lost on stage again. pic.twitter.com/A1LYIppKkW— The First (@TheFirstonTV) May 10, 2023
