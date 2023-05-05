News from the US of A that didn’t make the headlines in Canada this week
Keep the boys out of the girl’s locker room
There was a fight between two girls at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, Calif. this week, with one girl, a transgender, towering over the other.
The smaller girl was upset the transgender girl was allowed into the girl’s bathroom where she was allowed to expose her male genitalia, something none of the real females were interested in viewing.
One student, Megan Simpkins, addressed the school board wanting to know why no one cares about the safety of female students.
“The question we must address is why are we affirming the mental confusion of this boy and putting the safety of women in jeopardy by allowing mentally confused men to use women’s spaces?” she said in part.
“Why don’t we ever get a say in whether or not we are comfortable with this? The truth is we aren’t, the majority of us aren’t, and yet nothing has been done to protect the safety of these women.”
“I will conclude with this; it all starts with you. You are in charge of the safety of us women.”
Watch it here. It’s powerful
High school senior, Megan Simpkins, unloaded on her school in an explosive speech three days after they allowed a giant trans student to assault a girl in the girls locker room. pic.twitter.com/GeAAR25JkO— Dr. PMS (@ps1ack) May 4, 2023
‘Pedophile’ islands finally sell — at half price
Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous Caribbean islands have finally found a buyer, Stephen Deckoff, founder of private equity firm Black Diamond Capital Management. Decker ponied up US$60 million for the two islands, less than half of the initial ask of US$125 million.
The property includes the 70-plus-acre Little St. James Island (dubbed the Pedophile Island) and the 160-plus-acre Great St. James islands, located just off the shores of tourism hub St. Thomas.
Deckoff plans to develop a 25-room luxury resort on the property, adding he never met Epstein and never set foot on the islands until they were put on the market.
“I’ve been proud to call the US Virgin Islands home for more than a decade and am tremendously pleased to be able to bring the area a world-class destination benefitting its natural grace and beauty,” Deckoff told Forbes. “I very much look forward to working with the US Virgin Islands to make this dream a reality.”
Deckoff is in the process of recruiting architects and engineers to work on developing the resort, which he plans to open in about two years.
The granddaughter Joe denies
During a ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’ at the White House, President Joe Biden was asked questions by the children of some White House staffers.
One youngster asked where he had recently traveled and ol' Joe stumbled and stammered until the child reminded him he had been in Ireland the week before. Joe had apparently forgotten.
Joe spoke lovingly about his grandkids, when the daughter of a staffer asked him, “Where are your grandsons or granddaughters?”
Biden appeared delighted by the question, making his way over to the girl to answer it for her.
“One granddaughter lives in… in Pennsylvania – in Philadelphia,” he said. “One granddaughter lives in New York. One granddaughter lives in Washington. One granddaughter lives in Wilmington, Delaware.”
Biden concluded, “And the other grandsons … my grandson lives in California. I left somebody out, didn’t I?” he said. “Anyway. Philadelphia, Wilmington and –."
That’s where the little girl cut him off.
“There are six, but you only said five,” she said.
The president responded, “I did say five. You’re right.”
This while Hunter Biden was in court trying to get child support payments for his daughter, Navy, reduced. Navy came about as a result of a one-nighter Hunter pulled with a stripper. He denied being the father, but a DNA test proved he was.
Navy, obviously, is Joe’s granddaughter, but got no mention st the White House event.
“So, let me see,” he said. “I got one in New York, two in Philadelphia — or is it three? No, three, because I got one granddaughter who is — I don’t know.”
A very confused Joe Biden gets fact checked by a little girl after forgetting about one of his own grandkids pic.twitter.com/Ie70v0spaS— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023
