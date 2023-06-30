News from the USA this week that didn’t make the headlines in Canada
Dramatic video shows police officer taking down gunman who killed eight people
The shooting took place on May 6 at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas and authorities say more would have died if not for the officer’s quick action.
The officer’s body-worn camera footage was released by the Allen Police Department on Wednesday following a ruling by a grand jury his use of force was justified under Texas law.
"This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation," Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said in a statement. "The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful."
Viewer discretion.
Allen, TX Police Department released bodycam footage taken by the officer who first rushed in to stop the mass shooting at the mall.Didn't even wait for backup. Heard the gunshots and ran right in to take care of the threat.#allentexas #MassShooting pic.twitter.com/tFS5lOOlAU— Jeff Charles, Liberty Nerd🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) June 28, 2023
Beam him up Scotty, he’s talking weird
Actor George Takei, best known for his role as Sulu on Star Trek, might wish he was headed to where no man has gone before after taking a brutal backlash on social media.
Takai bizarrely defended nude marchers exposing themselves to children at Seattle’s Pride parade.
Videos and photographs showed nude LGBTQ activists riding bicycles during the parade last weekend, with some showing children among the spectators.
Observers on the right were quick to lambast the LGBTQ agenda, while those on the left defended the behaviour in order to show support for the LGBTQ movement.
Count Takei among the latter, tweeting "Even if there were no naked guys on bikes this year, they would find pictures or generate them and push the same agenda anyway. There’s no 'fixing' this by calling for self-censoring."
That got the attention of more that 3,000 people on Twitter, including Dr. Jordan Peterson, who tweeted, "Ask yourself a simple question Mr. Takei. How far are you willing to take this."
"One of the great tweets of all time," replied Ben Shapiro, who paraphrased the tweet as "Yes, sure, gay dudes naked on bikes in front of children is happening. But if it weren't, the Right would just AI it into existence. So we shouldn't stop doing it."
"Can you just call a spade a spade and point out that being naked around children is not okay, or is that too much to ask?" read one popular response.
Watters replaces Carlson full-time in Fox News program changes
Jesse Watters, co-host of The Five and host of Jesse Watters Primetime moves to the 6 pm (MT) timeslot on July 17, as the full-time replacement for Tucker Carlson. The network had been rotating hosts in the time slot since Carlson was abruptly let go in April.
Other program changes include Laura Ingraham’s The Ingraham Angle moving to 5 pm, and followed by Sean Hannity at 7 pm and Greg Gutfeld at 8 pm (all times Mountain).
The Washington Post reported on Tuesday staff who had worked on Carlson’s program were let go by Fox.
Watters’ audience on Primetime averaged 2.6 million, compared to Tucker’s average of 3.25 million (as of March).
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he won’t support Biden and he’s proud Trump likes him
Appearing on NewsNation with Elizabeth Vargas, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a declared candidate for the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee, said he would not commit to backing whoever ends up being the nominee, if it’s not him.
He declared "of course" he would not make that pledge, reports BlazeNews.
When pressed by Vargas, Kennedy did say if he does not get the nomination, he would not support Biden, adding his plan is to win the election and he doesn’t have a plan B.
During the interview, Kennedy said that he is "proud" that Trump likes him, though he noted that he does not agree with Trump on most issues, adding he just wants to bring individuals together.
RFK Jr: "I'm proud that President Trump likes me ... I want to bring people together." pic.twitter.com/ui8XLXKnZx— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 29, 2023
Joe Biden announces he’s selling state secrets and the war in Iraq isn’t over
Joe Biden’s tongue confused a group of international journalists at a press conference with India’s Prime Minister Modi last week, telling them he has "sold state secrets.”
“I was just thanking, uh, anyway. I started off without you. I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things,” bumbled Biden.
Um, what?OL' JOE: “I started off without you. I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things." pic.twitter.com/TwnIgFPzWR— The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 27, 2023
And Joe says Putin has his hands full with the war in Iraq, which is over.
WATCH: Biden says Vladimir Putin "is clearly losing the war in Iraq." pic.twitter.com/wXCZkeBRRk— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2023
(1) comment
If that's uncle joe I'd agree, but me thinks from connecting the dots and thinking logically it's an actor just doing his lines for the movie.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.