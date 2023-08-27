Debbie Wall

The accounts of a Swift Current grandmother highlight how Canadians have interpreted responses to the pandemic very differently, causing divisions between family and friends.

Debbie Wall, married with three children and three grandchildren, from Swift Current, said she earnestly looked into matters after the pandemic hit. Her conclusions put her at odds with others.

D&D1807/;
D&D1807/;

Was/is a global exercise using typical communistic “C” methods …… confusion, convincing, coercion, compliance, control…. And god help us … conquer 😳

guest790
guest790

Look at our family as a control group in this pandemic. There are 30 of us, we the grandparents early 70, our children and our grandchildren. Of these 30 only four took the vaccine. The 4 that took the vaccine and the remaining 26 of us never judged one another. It should have been your free choice. We spent every holiday, birthdays, and worked together everyday. We put the love of family above government. Most of us including the vaccinated got covid, we are all healthy and have natural immunity. Us who were unvaccinated were bullied by friends, not allowed to watch grandkids play hockey, not allowed to travel. Lucky we own our own business and were not forced to take the shot to keep working. I thank all our children and grandchildren for being decent humans and loving and caring for one another. Sadly many families were not so fortunate.

Burnt Wood
Burnt Wood

Well wrote story. At times it seems she gets too close to conspiracy theories, but in general keeps her perspective.

If Canada can get Poilievre elected and funding for all media cancelled, I think Canadians will rediscover their brains.

Lynn.jeff
Lynn.jeff

We saw through the lies about the masks and experimental gene therapy shot. We also shared information with family and friends and I begged my children to not get it or give it to my grandchildren . I have one sister who saw through the propaganda. My one daughter has a heart condition now. She was forced to get it to keep her job, has two little ones. One grandson with a heart condition now. He was forced to get it to go to university. I know of 3 close friends of my sister who dropped dead. My family has grown apart now. This is what Trudeau wanted. Divide and conquer. What I didn’t want to know was that my family would ever be the ones to turn on you. Now I know and it is heart breaking. I worry about them every day wondering which one will drop dead first as the swallowed the propaganda and get their shots when instructed by government and media. Crazy world now.

joan55
joan55

I was working in the local hospital 2020, the only place to see the story play out on MSM. (tv free for 16 years now) It made no sense and the fear was being poured out through every station. Knee injury had me off work for 6 weeks. Returning there were a lot of personnel that were questioning what was going on. They had run out of PPE: gowns, masks, gloves. No one was getting sick, hospitalized, or dying. Elderly sister is a tv zombie. Has taken all the shots and boosters. Told her two adult sons, "no shots, you'll never see me again". Refused to go to Christmas dinner because the great grandkids (4 and 5) didn't have the shot. That family was ostracized from the gathering. One of her sons has heart issues now, the other one has failing kidneys. My son and wife work in the film industry in Vancouver, they were forced to get the shots and boosters. I await for one of them to be found down and permanently out. So far no one I worked with (now retired) has been posted in the local obits. Yet I wait. Yes, this division is what will push the WEF agenda, of which Trudeau is a proud graduate. He will do as his master instructs, such a 'good' little boy. We Canadians are on the chopping block. Sadly, more insanity to come.

guest310
guest310

When the pandemic started, went and got a serology test, test 7am results 2;30 pm tested neg. stating I have natural immunity, why did more not do this, this is a blood test not shoving something up your nose. Tried to tell others, their big concern was they would have to pay $50. for the test.

guest1161
guest1161

Many places did not accept it. Rules stopped them. Nothing like sitting in a restaurant and see the Police walk through to ensure rules are being followed. The workers were so nervous they might lose their job. Shameful. Some people who had family pass away in other countries are still paying off 'confinement debt'. You know when they were forced to pay $3,000 to stay in a containment hotel after landing at the airport. The idea of the $3,000 was bc it might take 3 days to get results of their 'landing test'. Most were released after one day - but no refund of the unused $2,000. Just ask how many people got a refund? A total 'rip off' with no regard for the hardship allotted to others.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

In my case it started with the RNA "vaccines" in the first place. This (new) process was not how "vaccines"were historically created (take a known sample of the bug, weaken it, put it in a sterile solution, inject it and the recipients body fights it off successfully and recipient then has natural immunity). The fake Vax was created before they had "isolated" the virus itself, and nobody seemed to know what was in it. So my family waited and watched. Dr. Ryan Cole was the first MD that I watched saying that the mRNA shot didnt meet the definition of "vaccine". Malone (one of the RNA pioneers for cancer treatment) early on didnt seem to know much about what had been done re: a vaccine---took awhile but I kept watching him be puzzled, then skeptical, then very concerned. The absolute turning point for us was Trump getting covid. And going immediately to his military doctor. Getting a "cocktail" to drink, and being cured in 2 days. Meanwhile, we had asked our family doctor if, were we diagnosed with Covid, would she immediately treat us. The nervous answer was "NO"--since there was NO "treatment" for covid, all we could do was quarantine for 14 days, with only aspirin or tylenonol for fever, and go to hospital if we didnt get better!! And if she provided early treatment, SHE COULD LOSE HER LICENSE TO PRACTISE MEDICINE. Which led to finding all the other items of verbal bunny balls. //The sad part here is all the Canadians that pride themselves on being good upstanding citizens, that always obey the law, go to church on sundays, and teach their kids to always tell the truth (and etc.). The fact that those with education and authority (including our doctors) would not only blatantly lie to us, but that our doctors would jeopardize our health while doing so, is just incomprehensible to most law-abiding Canadians. Perhaps I am atypical and I do have university degrees that breed skepticism and analysis, but I also have (for example) Doctor friends that have taken the jab, and have uncritically swallowed the "safe and effective" in-your-face blatant lie (which you can still find on some federal and provincial websites). So folks, get ready for the next gift-wrapped box of lies and mandates attached to the next Hoax and Fraud--you guessed it--CLIMATE CHANGE!!! Which has already brought out the next round of blockwatch captains ready to assist in bringing all the Climate Change Deniers onto the train bound for the Gulags. Which brings to mind an Engineer friend of mine who used to say, on regular occasions of human activity---"Natural Selection at Work".

dgc
dgc

...exactly! Most Canadians and people in general are extremely naive when it comes to following government direction. I also did my own research and fortunately had a doctor friend provide me with some 12mg tablets of Ivermectin...and now they are going to try the same bs with climate change! F them!!!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Thanks WS for another great article

You certainly won’t see any thoughtful articles like this in any mainstream media

This story mirrors so many thousands of stories of families across Canada

No one could of predicted this kind of orchestrated and organized evil could come to Canada

Horrifyingly it was supported by all our institutions and bribed legacy media

It’s like a science fiction nightmare come to life

And one of the most disturbing things is it was so obvious from the beginning that this was an agenda and so many people were so easily brainwashed

I still can’t believe it

The level of evil in the Trudeau infected liberal mafia in Canada is off the charts

And the failure of all our institutions on everything was astonishing and eye opening

Tatanka
Tatanka

I agree 100% with you.

I Hear Tell
I Hear Tell

I couldn’t get past the mask bullish— either. Once you scrutinize the literature, you realize it was a lie propped up by inferior studies.

Report Add Reply
guest1161
guest1161

I suffer from severe asthma (no I don't smoke nor ever did). I couldn't wear a mask so wore a medical sign around my neck. Most of the nasty comments came from roughly 25 year old girls wearing 'workout suits' on their way to the gym. I got asked to stand '2 dots behind them in pay line ups' along with many other comments from 'wild eyed terrified people'. Some suggested I should stay home and have everything delivered. Luckily I am old and just ignored them - after a few choice words I will admit. But my reason for mentioning this, even though I never want to hear the word COVID again, it made nasty people out of people whom one would hope 'used to be nice people' and 'nastier people nastier'.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The inventor of the mRNA technology behind Big Pharma’s Covid shots has warned the public that the injections were “designed to depopulate Earth.”

World-renowned scientist Dr. Robert Malone blew the whistle on the secret agenda during a speech at the 2023 White Coat Summit.

During his address, Malone asked the crucial question about the so-called COVID vaccines:

“Why would a government wish to advance this technology?”

His reluctant conclusion is that the novel mRNA injections have been developed by the CIA to assist in a global depopulation program – which has existed in the United States since the 1970s.

https://newsaddicts.com/mrna-inventor-covid-shots-designed-depopulate-earth/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter

Left Coast
Left Coast

Debbie Wall is obviously on the "ball" . . .

It is so sad when parents or relative bought into the Govt & TV narrative . . . but many Canooks today still believe the 6 o'clock Legacy Media Propaganda.

Everything about Covid in Canada was a LIE . . . from the Fake PCR Test which drove the Narrative to the empty Hospitals during the first "Lockdown".

Canada managed to kill almost 5 Xs more citizens than Sweden!

What did Sweden do that worked so well you ask . . . . NOTHING!

Kids remained in School & Business stayed Open!

To date Canada's North Korea style healthcare system has sought to Cover it ALL UP.

Thinking of going on a flight these days?

Seems the Commercial Pilots ALL got VAXED . . . now . . .

6th Pilot incapacitation in 2 weeks, 3 pilot deaths

Aug.17, 2023 - IndiGo Flight (NAG-PNQ) Nagpur to Pune, India, pilot 40 year old Manoj Subramanium died after collapsing at the boarding gate, about to board.

Aug.16, 2023 - Qatar Airways Flight QR579 (DEL-DOH) Delhi to Doha, Qatar, 51 year old pilot collapsed as a passenger inflight and died, plane diverted to Dubai.

Aug.14, 2023 - LATAM Flight LA505 (MIA-SCL) Miami to Santiago, Chile - 2 hours into 8hr flight, 56 year old Captain Ivan Andaur collapsed and died in the lavatory - plane diverted to Panama City!

Aug.9, 2023 - United Airlines UAL1309 (SRQ-EWR) Sarasota to Newark, pilot had a heart attack and lost consciousness in flight

Aug.7, 2023 - TigerAIR Flight IT237 (CTS-TPE) Sapporo to Taipei, copilot had a medical emergency after landing plane in Taipei

https://makismd.substack.com/p/pilot-incapacitation-us-army-aviation?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1385328&post_id=136358452&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email

And NONE of this was on Global, CTV or CBC . . . .

dgc
dgc

..and the a-hole rich elites are ONLY hiring unvaccinated pilots...hmmmm!

