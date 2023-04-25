WATCH: A very British look at the Capitol insurrection By Myke Thomas Myke Thomas Columnist Author email Apr 25, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Protesters scuffle with police at US Capitol. Courtesy CNN By Dave Naylor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The British people are well known for their history of facing whatever is presented to them with a stiff upper lip, an attitude that has seen them and their country through many trying times.The ‘stay calm and carry on’ attitude has resulted in a distinctive sense of humour, which Wikipedia defines as being built on large doses of satire that takes on the absurdity of everyday life. Common themes include sarcasm, tongue-in-cheek, banter, insults, self-deprecation and more, often accompanied, says Wikipedia, by a deadpan delivery which is present throughout the British sense of humour.Jokes are told about everything and almost no subject is off-limits, though a lack of subtlety when discussing controversial issues is sometimes considered insensitive.A new post by an account name @stevenvoiceover on Twitter has applied the British sense of humour to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the US Capitol Building.This is pure gold! It’s worth a listen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TQ1UHx3j7a— Mrs. H (@_blonde_moment) March 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Us Capitol Building Wikipedia Myke Thomas Columnist Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years. Author email Follow Myke Thomas Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular PSAC and Trudeau gov’t closer to deal, with progress on wages, remote work Trudeau’s first-time home buyers program fails in expensive cities WATCH: Trudeau says he didn't force anyone to get vaccinated PSAC demands ban on ‘outside’ consultants, sticking point in federal gov’t strike Alberta will require any gun confiscator to be licenced by the province
