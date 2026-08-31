10,000 rescued from Nepal floods as death toll surges, Canadians launch GoFundMe campaigns

CALGARY — The death toll from the floods along the Nepal-Tibet border has climbed to more than 900, while rescue crews are racing to reach hundreds of workers believed to be trapped inside hydropower tunnels buried by mud and debris.Nepal has reported 903 deaths and 4,247 people missing, according to the latest figures from the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority. China has reported another 16 deaths and 546 people missing in Tibet. Combined, the reported death toll stands at 919, while nearly 4,800 people remain unaccounted for across the two regions.At least 30 Canadians are also reported to be among those missing following the disaster..The focus of the rescue operation has increasingly shifted to hydropower facilities in Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts.According to The Guardian, 933 hydropower workers are unaccounted for, with rescue teams using controlled blasts, excavation equipment and other methods to clear tunnels blocked by mud and debris. Chinese and Indian teams are assisting Nepali forces with the difficult tunnel operations.More than 20,000 people are now involved in the rescue and relief effort, working to reach those still stranded and provide help to communities hit by the floods.Rescue crews continue to search isolated communities, as using helicopters and ground teams to evacuate survivors and deliver emergency supplies to areas cut off by the flooding. According to Reuters, more than 10,000 people have been rescued in Nepal, including 323 foreign nationals..As the search continues, GoFundMe's across Canada have also begun raising money to help people affected by the disaster.Among the Canadian-organized fundraisers is a campaign launched by NRNA Canada, with the organizer listed in Brampton, Ontario. The fundraiser says it is intended to support flood victims and directs donors toward Nepal's official disaster-relief efforts.Another campaign was launched by the Nepalese Society of Nova Scotia, which is raising money for families affected by the August 26 floods. The fundraiser says 100% of the money raised, after applicable GoFundMe transaction fees, will be transferred to Nepal's Prime Minister Disaster Relief Fund. It had raised more than $6,400 CAD from more than 70 donations. A separate fundraiser organized by NPCC-Canada in Toronto says donations will be used to provide food, clean water, medicine and temporary shelter to people affected by the flooding. Other campaigns out of Vancouver, North York, and Edmonton have also been launched to provide financial assistance to families and communities affected by the devastating floods..Global Affairs Canada said it is aware of Canadians affected by the floods and that Canadian consular officials in the region are monitoring the situation and working with local authorities."Canada’s thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as with all those affected by the floods in Nepal," the department said in a statement.As of Thursday, 858 Canadians were registered as being in Nepal and 18 were registered as being in China's Tibet Autonomous Region through the Registration of Canadians Abroad system.The department cautioned that the figures are only an estimate because registration is voluntary and may not fully represent the number of Canadians actually living in or visiting the region.The International Red Cross estimates that more than 90,000 people may have been affected by the disaster..Scientists believe the flooding was triggered by the collapse of a large section of glacier and surrounding rock high in the Himalayas.Satellite imagery showed a substantial portion of a glacier breaking away and plunging into the valley below, sending ice, rock and sediment into the river system.Authorities have warned of continued dangers from flooding and additional landslides, while rescue efforts remain complicated by damaged roads, high water levels and difficult mountainous terrain.The CCTV footage offers a stark indication of the speed and force of the flooding, but authorities have not confirmed the fate of every person visible in the footage.