A $295-million Florida mansion becomes most expensive home for sale in US

A massive Naples, FL, home unlike any other has been put up for sale for US$295 million, becoming the priciest place on the market in the United States. “Gordon Pointe is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a private oasis located in the exclusive neighborhood of Port Royal, which is the ultimate setting for creating a lifestyle of custom luxury,” said Dawn McKenna Group (DMG) in a listing. “This extraordinary property features pristine beaches bordering the crystal-clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico, a private 231-ft. yacht basin and your own 111-ft. T-dock.”.DMG said the home is located on 100 Bay Rd. in Naples. It acknowledged it is a single-family home. In the home, there are six bedrooms, 20 full bathrooms and four partial bathrooms. It measures 22,800 sq. ft. .When it comes to interior features, DMG said the home has a bar, built-in cabinets, cable wires, cathedral ceilings, closet cabinets, custom mirrors, pantries, smoke detectors, a walk-in closet, wet bar and window coverings. It added its appliances are an automatic garage door, cooktop, dishwasher, disposal, double oven, dryer, microwave and refrigerator with a freezer. It comes with a private below-ground pool. Its exterior features are a courtyard, deck, extra building, gazebo, patio, private road and automatic sprinklers..While it is a large building, it is short, measuring two storeys. On the inside, it is constructed with poured concrete. On the outside, it is made of stucco. The roof is produced from tiles..Its windows are casements and slides. It was made in 1989. Despite being a luxurious property, it gets better with waterfront access. The waterfront access comes with a boat dock and slip. .When people head to the waterfront, they will see a bay, gulf frontage, navigable waters, a beach, rip rap, river frontage and seawall. If people want to buy the place, they should expect to pay $1.4 million in taxes.DMG concluded by saying Gordon Pointe “lends itself to many possibilities with incredible flexibility, which could be an ideal private and gated family compound with a few incredible homes or the potential for several special home sites that feature an incomparable 728ft. of Beach frontage and 927ft. of Bay frontage for an incredible total of 1,655ft. of water frontage.”“Gordon Pointe offers endless possibilities for future generations to create their own memories,” it said.This listing comes after NHL legend Chris Chelios put his Malibu, FL, mansion up for sale for US$75 million in April, which was a stark difference to the US$6 million he paid for it in 2003.READ MORE: NHL legend paid US$6 million for Malibu mansion, lists it for US$75 million“I was looking for a place to get away with the family,” said Chelios. “No question, Paradise Cove is the best stretch of beach in all of Malibu.”