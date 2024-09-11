ABC moderators of Trump/Harris debate accused of bias

ABC News has been called out for the conduct of its moderators of Tuesday’s debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice-president Kamala Harris. “The biggest loser in the presidential debate between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump Tuesday night was ABC News,” social media commentator Liz Peek told Foxnews.com. “The moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, embarrassed themselves and their network by, among other things, fact-checking Trump in real time on more than one occasion, sometimes incorrectly, (while not even once fact-checking Harris).” .The debate was important, given Harris’ refusal to do solo interviews and press conferences has left American voters in the dark, said Peek. “People want to know where she stands. Unfortunately, because she deflected on most of the questions and did not flesh out the very few policies she has offered, they still have very little idea of her views,” she wrote. “That should have been the job of the moderators, but they declined to do it. Instead, they allowed her to go on with Biden-like platitudes.” Peek pointed out a list of Harris’ comments that were ignored by the moderators: “Talking about Project 2025 as if it were Trump's manifesto, and saying that he will pass a nationwide abortion ban.” “Dredging up Trump's Charlottesville comment, that there were ‘very fine people' on both sides, which has been debunked.” "Saying Trump had overseen the worst unemployment since the Great Depression, which was caused by the pandemic.” “Saying Donald Trump has opposed IVF.” "Denying that Kamala Harris ever called for gun confiscation (there are videos of her doing just that).” "Saying that Trump's tax cuts only helped rich people.” "And saying that she and Biden have 'created' 800,000 manufacturing jobs, which is simply not true." Peek said the moderators refused to do their job properly: to pull out of Harris her policies. "The moderators asked Harris early on whether people were better off under the Biden-Harris administration than they had been under Trump, and instead of citing areas of progress, she launched into describing her 'opportunity economy.'” Peek wrote. “This denotes her 'plan,' which she touted frequently and which apparently rests on giving people money to buy a home, giving people money to start a business and giving people money to help them raise children." “But she failed to say how taxpayers will pay, which is very Bidenesque,” she added. Trump wasn’t saved from her criticism for not talking more about his time as president. "He actually did build a strong economy, but saw it slammed by COVID. He actually did leave the world at peace, and negotiated significant new alliances between Middle Eastern countries,” wrote Peek. “He actually did demote Iran's ability to wage proxy wars through sanctions and constrained Russia's energy dominance by canceling the Nordstream 2 Pipeline." Peek gave Trump points for his tariff policy, which the Biden-Harris White House has left intact, including sees on imports from China and for pushing back on the jobs supposedly created by the current White House, saying Trump is right to call them 'bounce-back' jobs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also mentioned the moderators as being bias .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.