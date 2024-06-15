Academic paper says don't dismiss existence of aliens

Do they walk among us? Soar with the eagles? Swim with the fishes? Expose themselves for what they really are for a night of trick or treating?In a new paper, Harvard academics say the existence of aliens from space should "not be summarily dismissed" and in particular, cryptoterrestrials, such as lizard people, reports Blaze Media, adding the other worldly visitors arrive in 'unidentified anomalous phenomena' (UAP), which were previous know as UFOs.The US Department of Defence's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office describes UAP as "airborne objects that are not immediately identifiable; transmedium objects or devices; and submerged objects or devices that are not immediately identifiable and that display behavior or performance characteristics suggesting that the objects or devices may be airborne or submerged," reports Blaze.Additionally, the Pentagon regards UAP as "sources of anomalous detections in one or more domain, that are not yet attributable to known actors and that demonstrate behaviors that are not readily understood by sensors or observers."The most popular opinions about these phenomena are either they are extraterrestrials from distant worlds or that they were fashioned by human beings.The academic journal Philosophy and Cosmology is set to publish a dissertation recommending scientists maintain an open mind about a possible third option: that UAP could be the product of nonhuman intelligent beings (NHI) "concealed in stealth here on Earth (e.g., underground), and/or its near environs (e.g., the moon), and/or even 'walking among us' (e.g., passing as humans)."The learned academics "are entertaining the possibility flying saucers might not be the work of little green men from Mars but rather by 'cryptoterrestrials': lizard people, stranded aliens, fairies, advanced cave dwellers, or residents of the dark side of the moon," reports Blaze.Tim Lomas and Brendan Case of Harvard University's Human Flourishing Program, and biological anthropologist Michael Masters of Montana Technological University, say scientists outright dismissing the cryptoterrestrial" hypothesis (CTH) are wrong."We recognize these CTHs may rightly be regarded skeptically by most scientists, but argue they nevertheless should not be ruled out, and deserve consideration in a spirit of epistemic humility and openness," they wrote.Lomas, Case and Masters said they were drawn to look further into the matter after philosopher Bernado Kastrup's dismissal of the hypothesis over its "outlandish, unlikely, and 'far out' nature."Their paper, containing numerous references to local myths, alleged archeological discoveries, believers' anecdotes, questions raised by lawmakers, science fiction and statements by military officials, raised five considerations: limits to historical and geological knowledge; traces of lost civilizations; supposed traces of underground civilizations; traditions around "magical" cryptoterrestrials; and UAP activity underground, underwater and near the moon, reports Blaze.The researchers acknowledged this theory is different from the idea UAP are the work of inter-dimensional beings, rather that cryptoterrestrials are known to be present within standard spacetime dimensions, even if "hidden" from view.Cryptoterrestrials also include "dinosauroids.""Across cultures are legends for instance of anthropomorphic reptilian races, such as the Nagas, a semi-divine species of half-human, half-serpent beings thought to reside in Patala (a netherworld), venerated in Hinduism and Buddhism," wrote the researchers. "Moreover, palaeontologists have even speculated whether such creatures could possibly have evolved from known zoological origins." They also acknowledged suggestions an anthropomorphic dinosaur called a troodon survived the mass extinction event 65 million years ago and now lurks underground, reports Blaze, adding the troodon or some other "terrestrial animal which evolved to live in stealth," could be the beast former CIA agent John Ramirez apparently believes is "crawling all over the earth" with the knowledge of the US government, the National Reconnaissance Office in particular.Citing an absence of visible means of propulsion or sources of exhaust in various alleged sightings, the researchers raised the possibility, again noncommittally, that cryptoterrestrials could instead be magical beings, such as angels or "fairies, elves, gnomes, brownies, trolls and the like."There are two other possibilities, according to the paper: remnants of lost human civilizations or "extraterrestrial aliens or our intertemporal descendants who 'arrived' on Earth from elsewhere in the cosmos or from the human future, respectively, and concealed themselves in stealth."The paper indicates the most numerous places where NHI are hiding are Antarctica; Dulce, New Mexico; deep in the oceans; and on the dark side of the moon. Volcanoes, such as the Popocatepetl volcano in central Mexico, are also considered potential headquarters or actual portals.In their conclusion the researchers say all four hypotheses "are far-fetched on their face; we entertain them here because some aspects of UAP are strange enough that they call for unconventional explanations."The trio added that, in past years they would have rated the chance of a CTH having any basis in truth as low as 1%, they would now put it at around 10%."Indeed, this is a fitting summary of the CTH: it may be exceedingly improbable, but hopefully this paper has shown it should nevertheless be kept on the table as we seek to understand the ongoing empirical mystery of UAP," they wrote.